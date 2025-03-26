Submit Release
Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule addresses Second Annual Enos Mabuza on Education Lecture, 26 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule will today, Wednesday 26 March address the Second Annual Enos Mabuza lecture at the University of Mpumalanga Multipurpose Hall in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

As the University of Mpumalanga celebrates a decade of educational programmes, the Deputy Minister will deliver the second Annual Enos Mabuza Lecture on Education.

Date :  Today, Wednesday 26 March 2025
Time  15h00
Venue: Multipurpose Hall, University of Mpumalanga

Watch live: YouTube

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

