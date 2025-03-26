Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule addresses Second Annual Enos Mabuza on Education Lecture, 26 Mar
The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule will today, Wednesday 26 March address the Second Annual Enos Mabuza lecture at the University of Mpumalanga Multipurpose Hall in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
As the University of Mpumalanga celebrates a decade of educational programmes, the Deputy Minister will deliver the second Annual Enos Mabuza Lecture on Education.
Date : Today, Wednesday 26 March 2025
Time 15h00
Venue: Multipurpose Hall, University of Mpumalanga
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
