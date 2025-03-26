Minister Dean Macpherson opens meeting of Minister and MECs in Polokwane, 27 Mar

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 27 March 2025, open the first quarter meeting of the Minister and MECs (MINMEC) for Public Works and Infrastructure, involving all nine provinces, in Polokwane, Limpopo. The meeting will also be attended by the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

MINMEC will provide an opportunity to reflect on the state of infrastructure in the country and to adopt implementable plans aimed at achieving the vision of turning South Africa into a construction site and using public assets for the public good. This will contribute to economic growth and help create thousands of new jobs.

Before the start of the meeting, the Minister, Premier, and Limpopo MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, Ernest Rachoene, will conduct an oversight visit to the construction site of the Limpopo Theatre at the Bakone Malapa Open-Air Museum outside Polokwane.

Members of the media are invited to attend the proceedings as follows:

Limpopo Theatre Oversight Visit

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Time: 08:00

Location: Along the R37 past Bakone Malapa Open-Air Museum, Chuene Spoort Road, Polokwane

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/jpXUAdxmWH33oinZ7



Opening Address of MINMEC

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Time: 09:30

Location: The Ranch resort, Polokwane

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/vxyxHsPqcFegarhB7

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

Thilivhali Muavha

Spokesperson to the Premier

E-mail: MuavhaT@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Cell: 066 011 7034

#GovZAUpdates