Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele launches SITA cyberlab at Mdzabu Secondary School, 28 Mar

The efforts to turn more schools into digital learning centres and smart schools continues as the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Mondli Gungubele in collaboration with SITA , invites you to the launch of the SITA Cyberlab in Mpumalanga Province, Nkomazi Local Municipality.

This initiative aims to expand digital learning opportunities and equip learners with critical ICT skills to thrive in the digital economy.

The national Cyber Lab programme is a national initiative of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA); and is aimed at investing in the creation and expansion of smart schools. This is also aligned to the DCDT vision of SITA reasserting itself as the leader in driving ICT transformation in government.

The lab is envisioned to enhance the learner’s academic development and teacher’s learning materials through the internet connectivity that is provided in conjunction with the Cyber Lab infrastructure.

This is a countrywide project which has seen provinces like Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and North West receiving the Cyberlabs which comes with internet connectivity to the school, robotics training for the learners and laptops with desks and chairs.

Members of the media are invited to the event:

Date: Friday, 28 March 2025

Time: 08:00am

Venue: Mdzabu Secondary School, Stand No. 98b, Masibekela. Nkomazi Local Municipality

Media enquiries:

DCDT Media Officer: Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell: 060 886 4670

Email: media@dcdt.gov.za

SITA Head of Corporate Affairs: Mr Tlali Tlali

Cell: 082 3333 880

Email: Tlali.Tlali@sita.co.za

#GovZAUpdates