Minister Pieter Groenewald presides over Correctional Services National Sports Awards in Durban, 27 Mar

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, will preside over the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) National Sports Awards at the Karridene Protea Hotel in Durban on 27 March 2025.

Held annually, the DCS National Sports Awards celebrate excellence in sports and encourage officials to engage in athletic activities. Sports play a vital role in fostering discipline, teamwork, and resilience among DCS officials while also promoting employee wellness, mental health, and good governance. A healthy and physically fit workforce is essential in navigating the demanding correctional environment, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure South Africa.

Interested members of the media are invited to join us as follows:

Date: 27 March 2025

Venue: Karridene Protea Hotel, Durban

Time: 17h00

Media confirmations:

Mr Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

Ms Euné Oelofsen

Cell: 079 492 5234

