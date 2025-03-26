Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,704 in the last 365 days.

Minister Pieter Groenewald presides over Correctional Services National Sports Awards in Durban, 27 Mar

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, will preside over the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) National Sports Awards at the Karridene Protea Hotel in Durban on 27 March 2025.

Held annually, the DCS National Sports Awards celebrate excellence in sports and encourage officials to engage in athletic activities. Sports play a vital role in fostering discipline, teamwork, and resilience among DCS officials while also promoting employee wellness, mental health, and good governance. A healthy and physically fit workforce is essential in navigating the demanding correctional environment, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure South Africa.
Interested members of the media are invited to join us as follows:

Date: 27 March 2025
Venue: Karridene Protea Hotel, Durban 
Time: 17h00

Media confirmations:

Mr Singabakho Nxumalo 
Cell: 079 523 5794 

Ms Euné Oelofsen 
Cell: 079 492 5234

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Pieter Groenewald presides over Correctional Services National Sports Awards in Durban, 27 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more