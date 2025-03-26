Evfarmer announces $8 million investment in multiple blackberry farms in Los Reyes, Mexico

Evfamer Blackberry Farm Evfarmer establishes partnership with several blackberry farms in Mexico

Evfarmer Capital Limited has announced a strategic investment of $8 million to support blackberry farms in Los Reyes, Michoacán, Mexico

UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evfarmer , a global leader in agricultural finance, has announced a strategic investment of $8 million to support blackberry farms in Los Reyes, Michoacán, Mexico—one of the world’s most significant blackberry-producing regions. This funding will help local farmers address financial challenges, improve production efficiency, adopt advanced agricultural technologies, and expand access to global markets.Los Reyes: The Heart of Mexico’s Blackberry IndustryMexico is one of the largest blackberry producers in the world, and Michoacán is the country’s primary hub for commercial cultivation. The state has approximately 10,000 hectares dedicated to blackberry farming, a figure that continues to expand each year. Among its key agricultural centers, Los Reyes stands out as the "Blackberry Capital" of Mexico, playing a pivotal role in national and international supply chains. The city alone is home to 5,000 hectares of blackberry farms, producing approximately 69,600 metric tons annually, accounting for 40% of Michoacán’s total blackberry production.Blackberries from Los Reyes are exported to markets across North America, Europe, and Asia, making it an essential player in the global berry trade. However, despite its agricultural strength, local farmers face challenges in securing capital for infrastructure development, advanced irrigation systems, post-harvest processing, and logistics improvements.Evfarmer’s Commitment to Agricultural GrowthThrough this $8 million investment, Evfarmer aims to modernize farming operations, optimize resource management, and support the long-term sustainability of Mexico’s blackberry industry. This initiative includes:· Access to Working Capital – Providing funds to help farmers cover operational expenses, purchase high-quality seedlings, and invest in better farming equipment.· Technology Adoption – Supporting the integration of precision agriculture, automated irrigation systems, and AI-driven crop monitoring to increase yields.· Supply Chain Expansion – Enhancing logistics and distribution channels to streamline exports and reduce post-harvest losses.· Sustainability Initiatives – Encouraging eco-friendly farming techniques to reduce environmental impact and ensure long-term soil health."This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering farmers and enhancing the resilience of global agricultural supply chains," said Evfarmer’s senior leadership. "By providing essential financing and technical expertise, we aim to help Los Reyes maintain its leadership in blackberry production while improving the livelihoods of local farmers."Strengthening Mexico’s Position in the Global MarketWith demand for fresh, high-quality berries rising worldwide, investments in infrastructure, technology, and financial accessibility will be key to maintaining Mexico’s competitive edge. Evfarmer’s collaboration with Los Reyes farmers will not only boost production but also strengthen Mexico’s position as a top exporter in the global blackberry trade.About EvfarmerEvfarmer Capital Limited is a London-based international agricultural finance company, specializing in investment solutions for large-scale farming operations. By providing farmers with the financial resources and strategic expertise they need to expand production, improve efficiency, and access global markets, Evfarmer bridges the gap between agriculture and investment opportunities.For more information, visit: https://www.evfarmer.com/

