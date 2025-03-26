Harbor Claims Reduces Manual Claim Notice Drafting by 50% through Partnership with Kyber

How Harbor Claims cut claim notice drafting time by 50% using Kyber’s AI-powered automation platform. Thomas Daffron, Vice President at Harbor Claims, shares how Kyber has transformed their claims communication process. Greg Cornett, AVP of Catastrophe Claims at Harbor Claims, highlights Kyber’s real-time collaboration and tailored support.

Kyber has been a game-changer for us. Their team moves fast, listens to our needs, and actually delivers.” — Thomas Daffron

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbor Claims, a leading third-party administrator (TPA) managing claims for multiple insurance carriers across the East Coast, Gulf Coast, and California, has partnered with Kyber to streamline and automate claims correspondence. With Kyber’s AI-powered document generation, Harbor Claims has reduced the time spent drafting claim notices by 50% while ensuring compliance across seven carriers and 11 states.“Kyber has been a game-changer for us. Their team moves fast, listens to our needs, and actually delivers. As much as we’d love to keep them a secret, any carrier looking to level up their claims communication should have them on their radar,” said Thomas Daffron, Vice President at Harbor Claims.Addressing the Challenges of Manual Claims CorrespondenceHarbor Claims set out to significantly enhance claims processing by transitioning from manually drafted claim notices to a more streamlined and efficient system. Previously, adjusters had to navigate through over 185 templates to ensure correct policy language, jurisdictional compliance, and formatting. This process was time-consuming and complex, with risks of errors and inefficiencies.Determined to find a better solution, Harbor Claims explored multiple customer communication management platforms before selecting Kyber, which offered a solution that delivered the speed, accuracy, and compliance-first automation they needed.“I’d been searching for a solution like Kyber for nearly a decade. I couldn’t find anything AI-driven for the insurance industry’s needs. Most tools were built for marketing, not the kind of policyholder communications we deal with daily,” said Daffron.With the enhanced system, Harbor Claims has reduced the complexity and improved accuracy, ensuring that claims are handled promptly and in compliance with all relevant regulations. The company's commitment to continuous improvement means that policyholders can have greater confidence in the reliability and effectiveness of its claims department.How Kyber Transformed Harbor Claims’ WorkflowHarbor Claims initially piloted Kyber, putting its AI system through complex, real-world claims scenarios. The system exceeded expectations, leading to full adoption.“I tried throwing them a curveball in the demo. Not only did they handle it, but the system exceeded my expectations,” said Greg Cornett, AVP of Catastrophe Claims at Harbor Claims.With Kyber, adjusters no longer waste time searching for templates or manually verifying compliance. Instead, the system:- Automatically pulls the correct policy language and formatting requirements for each claim.- Eliminates template overload, replacing 185+ templates with an AI-driven generation process.- Ensures every claim notice is legally sound, compliant, and audit-ready.Beyond the technology, Kyber provided hands-on collaboration to tailor the system to Harbor Claims’ needs.“We never once heard, ‘We’ll put in a service ticket.’ Instead, Kyber’s team worked in real-time with us, ensuring the solution met our specific needs,” said Cornett.Results: 50% Faster Claims Correspondence & Scalable ComplianceWith Kyber, Harbor Claims has achieved:- 50% reduction in letter drafting time- Standardized compliance across 7 carriers in 11 states- A scalable, AI-driven solution without adding headcount“Kyber has completely transformed how we handle correspondence. We now save hundreds of hours in drafting time each week and no longer worry about compliance errors or formatting inconsistencies,” said Daffron.Looking ahead, Harbor Claims plans to expand Kyber’s AI capabilities across additional divisions, further driving efficiency, compliance, and scalability.About Harbor ClaimsHarbor Claims ( www.harborclaims.com ) is a leading third-party administrator (TPA) providing expert claims management services to insurance carriers across the United States. With a network of over 200 adjusters, Harbor Claims ensures rapid response and efficient claims handling for policyholders.About KyberKyber ( www.askkyber.com ) is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65%, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. This helps insurers, like Harbor Claims LLC, resolve claims faster without adding headcount and minimizes errors while scaling operations efficiently. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry.

