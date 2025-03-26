REGENT Extends Contract with U.S. Marine Corps to Demonstrate Seaglider Technology for Defense Operations





REGENT Craft extends its collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL) in an agreement currently estimated at $10 million with opportunities for extension.

The renewed agreement follows the successful completion of REGENT’s $4.75 million contract with MCWL.

The second phase of work will examine seaglider capabilities across missions including contested logistics and medevac/casevac.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENT Craft, the Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer of all-electric seagliders, announced today it has successfully completed its initial contract with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab and signed an agreement for a second phase, currently estimated at $10 million with opportunities for extension.

The first phase of REGENT’s work with MCWL, an agreement valued at $4.75 million, included 12 deliverables that demonstrated the technical feasibility of seagliders, starting with the testing of quarter-scale prototype and culminating in the successful start of sea trials of the full-scale Viceroy prototype earlier this month.

The second phase will continue to demonstrate the full-scale seaglider prototype’s technical capabilities. It will also include demonstrations that are applicable to specific defense operations.

“We are incredibly proud to extend our collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab and continue to validate how REGENT’s high-speed, low-signature, low-cost seagliders will enable defense missions,” said Tom Huntley, VP of Government Relations and Defense at REGENT. “The second phase of our agreement will demonstrate their use cases for contested logistics operations in the maritime domain, fulfilling a critical national security need.”

Benefits for Defense Operations

Seagliders provide a fast and efficient solution for defense operations in contested logistics, ensuring the safe and timely movement of personnel and equipment in and out of conflict zones. Their benefits include:

High speed: The Viceroy seaglider will travel up to 180 mph on routes up to 180 miles.

Runway independence: Seagliders take off and land on water, eliminating the need for vulnerable runway infrastructure.

Fuel resilience: Seagliders are fully rechargeable from shore or ship, ensuring a reliable and resilient energy supply.

Low signature: Flying within one wingspan of the water, seagliders remain below radar and above sonar, and their electric propulsion system minimizes heat and infrared signature.

Low costs: Simple design and fewer parts means significantly reduced operating and maintenance costs for seagliders compared to legacy aviation and maritime platforms.



Seaglider Progress

In January, REGENT broke ground on a manufacturing facility in the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown, RI, which will come online in 2026 and house seaglider component manufacturing, vehicle final assembly, and pre-delivery testing for the Viceroy seaglider.

Earlier this month REGENT began sea trials of its full-scale Viceroy prototype in Narragansett Bay, RI, and last week the company submitted its Viceroy Design Basis Agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard, advancing the seaglider maritime certification pathway.

About REGENT

REGENT, the developer and manufacturer of seagliders, is pioneering the future of advanced maritime mobility. The seaglider is a novel all-electric high-speed vessel that operates exclusively over water to connect coastal destinations. REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vessel that travels at up to 180 mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

