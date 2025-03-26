Poetry of Resilience: IN BLOOM Takes Readers from Withering to Blooming in a Journey of Healing and Self-Discovery

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of IN BLOOM: THE ART OF BECOMING

Charleston, SC, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dive into a profoundly moving collection of poetry that invites readers on a transformative journey of healing and growth. This poetic work speaks to the heart of the human experience, guiding individuals through the painful yet empowering process of becoming whole again.

Through lyrical verse, Evie explores the depths of pain and darkness, leading readers toward grounding and strength and ultimately culminating in the freedom and beauty of blooming into one's most authentic self. The collection is thoughtfully divided into three parts—withering, grounding, and rising & blooming—tracing the arc of personal healing.

For those seeking peace, strength, or a reminder of their own worth, this book is an invitation to embrace the healing process and trust in the beauty of transformation. Evie’s work is a testament to resilience, echoing the sentiment that “You are seen. You are heard. And you are becoming.”

in bloom: the art of becoming is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit her website at www.evieisabella.com or any of her social media platforms.

TikTok: @evieisabellaaa

Instagram: @fit_mama_ev

About the Author:

Evie Isabella is a former nonprofit leader, fitness coach, and mental health advocate turned poet. A graduate of Arizona State University, she began her career in nonprofit work, contributing to organizations including the Johns Hopkins Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. After the birth of her second son, Evie transitioned into fitness and mental health coaching, specializing in postpartum and women’s wellness, before a health struggle led her to pause and reflect.

During this transformative time, Evie discovered the healing power of words and began sharing her journey through poetry. Her writing celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the beauty of becoming, emphasizing the importance of honoring each phase of healing—the withering, the grounding, and the rising & blooming. Evie is committed to helping women reclaim their strength, purpose, and joy, believing that by doing so, they can create a ripple effect that changes the world.

Media Contact: Evie Isabella, evieisabellapoetry@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Evie Isabella

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.