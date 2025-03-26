The Triple-i Initiative Returns For Its Second Year on April 10, 2025; Prepare For Some Explosive Reveals…

The Triple-i Initiative will officially return on April 10, 2025, at 9am PDT/6pm CEST.

The full studio line-up has been revealed, with over 30 game announcements locked and loaded.

BORDEAUX, France, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evil Empire's Triple-i Initiative will officially return on April 10, 2025, at 9am PDT/6pm CEST, exactly one year after the first showcase burst onto the scene by revealing Slay the Spire 2 and The Rogue Prince of Persia, DLCs for Brotato and Vampire Survivors, and major updates for Risk of Rain 2 and V Rising.

Now they’re coming back harder for round two, with 30+ announcements for games such as Enshrouded, X4: Foundations, and Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, and publishers like tinybuild, Playstack, and Hooded Horse.

All participating studios have been revealed, including the returning Stunlock Studios (full list below). “Last year, being asked to participate in the Triple-i initiative was a great opportunity to reach new players,” said Stunlock Studios (V Rising). “Combining our efforts with many hugely inspirational and talented peer studios was too good to pass up, and coming back for another year was an easy choice.”

Viewers will be treated to a heady mix of world premieres, gameplay reveals, launch dates, demo releases, and more — all in a speedy 45 minutes with no ads and no hosts. While the show is meant to be short and punchy, viewers can stick around after the showcase to see a post-show segment featuring deep dives with developers eager to share more about their upcoming titles. The showcase will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, IGN, Gamespot, Steam, and other sites.

Marta Matyjewicz, Marketing Manager at Playstack, adds: “We had been saving our big announcement for a special showcase. We were amazed by the quality of last year’s Triple-i, so when the opportunity came to be a part of it, we knew we had to take it. It’s truly an honor to showcase our game alongside so many awesome titles.”

The showcase will also mark the beginning of a week-long sale on Steam and other platforms like Epic, Humble and Heybox, featuring games from both this year’s and last year’s edition.

All Developers Participating in the Triple-i Initiative in 2025:

11bit

91Act

Amplitude

Askiisoft

Coldblood Inc

Digital Sun

DoubleDutch games

Egosoft

Fair Games

FakeFish

Funday Games

Funselektor

Ghost Ship Games

Keen Games

Mechanistry

Mooneye Studios

Panik Arcade

Paper Cult

Pine Studio

Pixelated Milk

Poncle

Screen Juice

Sigono

Sloclap

Square Glade Games

Starward Industries

Strelka Games

Stubby Games

Stunlock Studios

Super Fantasy Games

tobspr games

Toukana Interactive

Trioskaz

Unfrozen

Untitled Studio (yes it’s the real name, not a mystery studio)

Weappy Studio

Weird Beluga Studio



The Triple-i Initiative will be broadcast on YouTube , Twitch , IGN , Gamespot , and Steam on April 10, 2025 at 9am PDT/6pm CEST.

Follow news and updates on The Triple-i Initiative at https://iii-initiative.com/ as more reveals are coming.

About The Triple-i Initiative:

The Triple-i Initiative is a collaborative effort to highlight fan-favorite games and hype up established indie classics and new IPs. The initiative promises to deliver game announcements, reveals, and drops in under one hour, streamed live to respect players' and studios' time. Read more about the event here: https://iii-initiative.com/

