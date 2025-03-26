The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Neponset Rowing Club

CHICAGO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neponset Rowing Club collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

The Neponset Rowing Club is strengthening its mission to make rowing more accessible to a diverse range of community members. As a community-focused rowing program, the club is dedicated to sharing the joy and benefits of rowing with as many people as possible, regardless of their background or experience.

An SBB Research Group Foundation volunteer, Robert Davis, played a role in supporting this mission. Davis collaborated with the Neponset Rowing Club board to develop a comprehensive year-end marketing strategy. This new approach included refreshed messaging and a communication strategy that has already resulted in increased website visits, higher subscriptions to the club's mailing list, and an improvement in their email click-through rates.

“Rowing has a transformative effect for young adults who may not thrive in typical sports, and bringing more awareness to the Neponset Rowing Club will allow for a tremendous impact for those individuals,” said Davis, reflecting on the project’s importance. By improving their visibility and outreach, the Neponset Rowing Club is better positioned to reach even more individuals and share the benefits of rowing with a wider community.

To learn more about Neponset Rowing and their mission to connect people to rowing, visit https://www.neponsetrowingclub.org/neponset-rowing-club.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org

