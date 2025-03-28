Bottomup Breakthrough: How to Drive Innovation from the Ground Up Launches April 1st

Bottomup Breakthrough Bottomup Breakthrough

One book. One mission. 100% of the proceeds generated from the book will go to support veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness!

Innovation doesn’t wait for permission. It starts with the people closest to the problem who are bold enough to ask, “Why not?”” — Rich Dunbar

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bottom-Up Breakthrough : Transforming Innovation and Supporting Homeless VeteransNew Book Release Donates 100% of Proceeds to Landing Strong’s Veterans Homelessness ProjectAuthor and veteran Rich Dunbar announces the release of his new book, Bottom-Up Breakthrough: How to Drive Innovation from the Ground Up , now available on Amazon. This practical guide to grassroots innovation draws from real-world experiences in military leadership and social impact projects, including efforts to reduce homelessness among veterans.Bottom-Up Breakthrough offers a hands-on framework for fostering change from within. Rather than waiting for permission from the top, Dunbar empowers readers to lead innovation by engaging front-line perspectives, building culture from the ground up, and removing systemic barriers to change.Unlike many business books, this is not a theoretical exercise. The book includes real stories, tested strategies, and proven tools—originally used in military innovation teams and then applied to nonprofit and community-based work.In a unique and generous move, 100 percent of all book proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Homelessness Project run by Landing Strong, a nonprofit based in Windsor, Nova Scotia. Landing Strong provides long-term support to veterans, first responders, and frontline health workers dealing with post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and moral injury.“This book isn’t just about innovation—it’s about action,” says Dunbar. “And every dollar from its sale goes directly to a mission I believe in.”Book Information:Title: Bottom-Up Breakthrough: How to Drive Innovation from the Ground UpAuthor: Rich DunbarAvailability: Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2HST59M Proceeds: 100% donated to Landing Strong’s Veterans Homelessness ProjectAbout the AuthorRich Dunbar is a Canadian veteran, innovation leader, and social impact strategist. He currently leads the Veterans Homelessness Project in Nova Scotia and consults on organizational innovation for government, nonprofit, and private-sector clients. Dunbar is also a doctoral candidate in business administration, specializing in leadership and strategy.About Landing StrongLanding Strong is a nonprofit organization based in Windsor, Nova Scotia, committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and frontline professionals dealing with trauma. Its community-based model offers long-term therapeutic programs, peer support, and reintegration services that continue long after traditional treatment ends.Media Contact:Rich DunbarEmail: Rich@Bottom-up.caPhone: 1-782-414-8014Website: https://bottom-up.ca

