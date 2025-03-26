US Hematologists Show Cautious Optimism as Data Reveal Early Adoption Trends for Hympavzi (Pfizer) and Alhemo (Novo Nordisk) in Hemophilia A and B, According to Spherix Global Insights

Hematologists remain undecided on the long-term role of newly launched hemophilia therapies, particularly as the industry awaits word on Sanofi’s fitusiran by the end of March.

EXTON, PA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hemophilia treatment landscape is rapidly evolving, with newly launched therapies and gene therapies joining factor replacement therapies, Hemlibra, and Altuvio to create new options. The latest independent research from Spherix Global Insights provides fresh insight into how hematologists treating hemophilia A and B patients are adopting Hympavzi (marstacimab) and Alhemo (concizumab) after their launch last winter.

While awareness and familiarity with both therapies is increasing, physicians worry about market access challenges and the complexity of treatment decisions. Data from Spherix’s quarterly launch tracking studies, Launch Dynamix™: Hympavzi in Hemophilia and Launch Dynamix™: Alhemo in Hemophilia, reveal critical insights into awareness levels, prescribing behaviors, and the factors shaping the increasingly competitive landscape.

Early familiarity with Hympavzi has been strong, especially among hematologists working in Hemophilia Treatment Centers (HTCs). While the majority of hematologists have not yet initiated a patient on the therapy, many expect to do so in the near future. Those who have gained early experience with Hympavzi highlight its potential for patients struggling with breakthrough bleeding on existing therapies. Notably, physicians are being reserved with their choices as they await the anticipated approval of Sanofi’s fitusiran in the coming days.

Alhemo, for both hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors, also has a positive trajectory with strong early familiarity. Physicians note an elevated excitement for this agent as patients with inhibitors, especially hemophilia B patients, have had few options in the past. Again, while prescribing at this point is very limited, those hematologists familiar with the agent from clinical trials and early access programs report high satisfaction, citing meaningful improvements for patients.

Both brands are expected to see increased adoption over the coming months; however, cost, payer coverage, and clinical familiarity will continue to shape uptake, along with the approval of fitusiran. Hematologists indicate that their treatment decisions are becoming more complex as the hemophilia landscape expands, making real-world data and competitive benchmarking more critical than ever.

“The hemophilia space is just fascinating right now,” said Sarah Hendry, Hematology Franchise Lead at Spherix Global Insights. “With such dynamic changes in the market, new and existing therapies must navigate an increasingly crowded and competitive space. Our latest research helps stakeholders understand how and why physicians are prescribing these new treatments, what barriers they face, and where future opportunities lie.”

Upcoming Launch Dynamix™ services will include coverage of Sanofi’s fitusiran (pending approval in the US), which joins the increasingly complex landscape of targeted therapies, gene therapies, and other novel mechanisms.

Spherix Global Insights provides unparalleled access to independent, data-driven insights through its services. These offerings track physician adoption, patient switching trends, promotional effectiveness, and future brand positioning—giving clients the intelligence needed to stay ahead of the curve.

For more information about these findings and how to access the full reports, visit Spherix Global Insights.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

