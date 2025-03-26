OmegaX Health ($OmegaX) Expands to Binance Smart Chain – The Future of AI Healthcare on Blockchain

ELLWANGEN, Germany, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmegaX Health ($OmegaX), a groundbreaking AI-powered healthcare ecosystem, is set to redefine the future of medicine by combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Following a highly successful launch on Solana, OmegaX Health is now expanding to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on March 27th (7-9 PM UTC), making decentralized AI-driven healthcare more accessible than ever.





Pioneering the AI Healthcare Revolution

Traditional healthcare systems face challenges such as high costs, limited accessibility, and slow diagnostics. OmegaX Health addresses these issues by introducing an AI-driven virtual doctor that provides real-time diagnostics, proactive health monitoring, and expert-level insights—available 24/7, worldwide.





Key Innovations of OmegaX Health:

AI-Powered Virtual Healthcare – A revolutionary system delivering instant medical diagnostics and health tracking anytime, anywhere.

– A revolutionary system delivering instant medical diagnostics and health tracking anytime, anywhere. $10M+ Market Cap on Solana – Demonstrated investor confidence and strong demand in the crypto space.

– Demonstrated investor confidence and strong demand in the crypto space. Expansion to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) – Multi-chain growth strategy to enhance accessibility and adoption.

– Multi-chain growth strategy to enhance accessibility and adoption. Real-World Utility – Not just a cryptocurrency but a fully functional AI healthcare platform with tangible applications.

Expanding to Binance Smart Chain – A New Milestone

After securing a $10M market cap on Solana, OmegaX Health is now expanding to Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a move that will broaden its user base and strengthen its multi-chain dominance.

First AI Healthcare Token on BSC – A pioneering project in the AI-healthcare-crypto sector.

– A pioneering project in the AI-healthcare-crypto sector. Massive Growth Potential – The success of the Solana launch proves the demand for AI-driven healthcare solutions.

– The success of the Solana launch proves the demand for AI-driven healthcare solutions. Multi-Chain Expansion Strategy – Strengthening OmegaX’s position in both the Solana and BSC ecosystems.

Why OmegaX Health Matters?

With global healthcare costs rising and access to medical services declining, the world needs AI-driven solutions now more than ever. OmegaX Health is leading this transformation by integrating blockchain technology to create a secure, efficient, and decentralized healthcare ecosystem.

OmegaX Health is building the AI doctor of the future—one that never sleeps, never gets tired, and is always available at your fingertips.

Join the Future of AI Healthcare

As OmegaX Health prepares for its Binance Smart Chain (BSC) launch on March 27th, investors, healthcare professionals, and blockchain enthusiasts have an opportunity to be part of an industry-defining innovation.

Solana was just the beginning

BSC is the next frontier

And the future of AI healthcare belongs to OmegaX



Stay Connected:

Website: https://www.omegax.health/

Project Documentation: https://docs.omegax.health/2.-omegax-platform/medical-dao

Twitter (X): https://x.com/OmegaXhealth

Telegram Community: https://t.me/OMEGAXAI

For Media Inquiries, Partnerships, or Further Information:

OmegaX Health

Umar Basra

UmarBasra@OmegaXHealth.email

About OmegaX Health

OmegaX Health ($OmegaX) is a Dubai-based AI-powered healthcare ecosystem leveraging blockchain technology to provide real-time diagnostics, health tracking, and secure medical data management. By combining AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanics, OmegaX is pioneering the future of personalized, AI-driven healthcare solutions for a global audience.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by OmegaX Health. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a7abb00-a321-4cbe-b31c-9d7c1eb45648

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da9e0256-a470-4b0f-94e0-c8a6554c6e3a

OmegaX Health - feat image OmegaX Health - feat image Omega Health Omega Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.