SEPA Appoints Lesley Jantarasami as Vice President of Research & Industry Strategy

Washington, D.C, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lesley Jantarasami as its new Vice President, Research & Industry Strategy, effective March 28, 2025. In this key role, Lesley will lead SEPA’s research initiatives and industry engagement efforts, ensuring that the organization continues to identify and share solutions to the biggest challenges facing utilities, technology partners, and policymakers. Her leadership will support SEPA’s work at the intersection of technology, policy, and programs, aligning with the organization’s new focus areas: Grid, Growth, and Globe—advancing grid modernization, scaling clean energy solutions to meet new demand for electricity, and leveraging global insights to ensure clean, affordable, and resilient electricity for all. Lesley will report to SEPA’s Chief Strategy Officer, Emily Fisher.

Lesley brings over 15 years of experience in climate and energy policy at both the state and federal levels. She joins SEPA from the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), where she served as Senior Managing Director of the Energy Program, leading research and policy initiatives on electricity, natural gas, carbon markets, and nature-based climate solutions. Prior to her tenure at BPC, Lesley led energy and climate initiatives at the Oregon Department of Energy, where she worked on state carbon pricing legislation and evaluated decarbonization strategies across the electricity, transportation, industrial, and building sectors. She also played a key role in integrating energy resilience into Oregon’s statewide climate adaptation framework.

At the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Lesley contributed to greenhouse gas regulations for the transportation and power sectors and worked extensively on climate impact assessments and adaptation strategies, particularly for vulnerable populations. She was a lead author of the Fourth National Climate Assessment and the U.S. Climate and Health Assessment and has contributed research to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Fifth Assessment Report. Her insights and expertise have been featured in Utility Dive, GreenBiz, S&P Global, Politico, E&E News, The Hill, the Washington Examiner, and the SiriusXM POTUS channel.

“Lesley’s expertise in climate and energy policy, combined with her deep understanding of regulatory and market dynamics, will support SEPA’s efforts to help members strengthen the grid, address demand growth, and share solutions found both here in the U.S. and around the globe,” said Sheri Givens, SEPA’s President and CEO. “Her experience will reinforce SEPA’s ability to provide timely, actionable research that bolsters utilities, policymakers, and industry leaders as they navigate the complexities of the clean energy transition.”

“I have spent my career connecting science and policy to drive progress on climate and energy goals, and I am excited to bring that experience to SEPA,” said Jantarasami. “The energy sector is undergoing profound transformation, and SEPA plays a critical role in supporting stakeholders with the insights and tools needed to adapt and thrive. I look forward to working with SEPA’s talented team to advance innovative, data-driven solutions that will shape the future of clean energy.”

Lesley holds Master of Science and Master of Public Administration degrees from the University of Washington’s School of Environmental and Forest Sciences and the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science and Policy from Duke University.

About SEPA

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a 501(c)(3) organization with over 1,000 members, accelerates the transition to a clean, affordable, and resilient electricity system for all. SEPA engages with its diverse membership -- including utilities, policymakers, regulators, and technology companies -- through education, collaboration and convening to advance innovative policy, regulatory, and technology solutions. For more information, please visit www.sepapower.org.

