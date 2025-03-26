Stryker announces intention to nominate Manny Maceda to board of directors

Portage, Michigan, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its board of directors has nominated Emmanuel “Manny” Maceda for election to the company’s board at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for May 8, 2025.

Manny brings more than 30 years of experience leading high-performing organizations and advising senior executives on large-scale corporate transformations. He currently serves as Chairman of Bain & Company, following his tenure as Worldwide Managing Partner and CEO from 2018 to 2024. In that role, he led Bain’s global strategy and operations across more than 50 offices, driving the firm’s transformation to strengthen digital capabilities, expand its focus on sustainability, and preserve its award-winning culture.

Since joining Bain in 1989, Maceda has held multiple senior leadership roles and advised CEOs across a wide range of industries on enterprise-wide initiatives spanning strategy, growth, cost management, and organizational effectiveness.

He holds a Master of Science in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management where he serves on the advisory board, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, with High Honors, from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

“We look forward to the potential of adding Manny to our Board,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO, Stryker. “His strategic acumen, global leadership experience and track record in transformation will enhance the Board as we grow, evolve and create long-term value for shareholders.”

