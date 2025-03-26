Rezolve Ai Closes Acquisition of GroupBy, Cementing Leadership in AI-Powered Commerce

Strategic acquisition expected to accelerate Rezolve Ai’s global expansion with advanced search and product discovery technology powering over $30B in annual retail sales

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce and digital engagement solutions, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of GroupBy Inc., GroupBy International Ltd., GroupBy USA Inc., and GroupBy UK Ltd. (collectively, “GroupBy”), a leading commerce search and product discovery platform driving over 30 billion in annual sales. The transaction that was previously announced in the Company’s Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025, closed on March 25, 2025.

This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance significantly Rezolve Ai’s capabilities in AI-driven commerce, site search, and digital engagement, positioning the Company as a market leader in the rapidly evolving eCommerce landscape.

Strategic Synergies and Market Leadership

The acquisition of GroupBy brings together two innovative powerhouses in the AI and commerce sectors. GroupBy’s advanced product discovery platform complements Rezolve Ai’s existing suite of digital engagement tools powered by cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies. Together, we believe the combined entity will deliver unparalleled value to merchants, brands, and consumers by enabling seamless, personalized, and intelligent commerce experiences.

Daniel M. Wagner, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Rezolve Ai, commented: “The closing of this acquisition marks a transformative milestone for Rezolve Ai. GroupBy’s proven track record in driving over $30 billion in annual sales for its customers underscores the strength of its technology and the trust we believe it has earned from leading global brands. By integrating GroupBy’s capabilities with our AI-driven platform, we expect to be uniquely positioned to redefine the future of commerce and digital engagement.”

Accelerating Innovation and Growth

The acquisition is expected to accelerate Rezolve Ai’s ability to innovate and scale its offerings, particularly in the areas of AI-powered site search, product recommendations, and personalized shopping experiences. The combined expertise of both companies is expected to enable merchants to unlock new revenue streams, enhance customer satisfaction, and optimize operational efficiency.

Looking Ahead

Rezolve Ai is committed to a seamless integration process, ensuring that customers of both companies continue to receive the highest level of service and innovation. The Company also intends to leverage the acquisition to expand its global footprint, targeting new markets and industries where AI-driven commerce solutions are in high demand.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve Ai Limited (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve’s expectations with respect to the expected product offerings and market expansion from the GroupBy acquisition, the anticipated transformation of digital commerce by Rezolve Ai and GroupBy sales from its co-selling arrangements and descriptions of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Rezolve expectations You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s amended registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-272751) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 5, 2024, and declared effective by the SEC on July 9, 2024 (the "Registration Statement") and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) costs related to Rezolve’s completed business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. I; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (4) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Neither Armada nor Rezolve undertakes or accepts any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

