Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size Set to Reach $7.19 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Awareness and Technological Advancements | The Insight Partners

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is projected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2022 to $7.19 billion by 2030, driven by rising awareness of genetic diseases and technological advancements. Key players like 23andMe and Ancestry are expanding offerings in health, wellness, and ancestry testing.

US & Canada, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size and Forecast (2025–2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report”, The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is expected to reach US$ 7.19 billion by 2030 from US$ 1.71 billion in 2022; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.6% during 2022–2030.





The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is observing significant growth due to the rising number of genetic diseases across the world and the increasing public awareness of direct-to-consumer genetic testing.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market analysis focuses on various testing types that are expected to play a vital role in accelerating the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: 23andMe, Inc., Full Genome Corporation Inc., Ancestry, Counsyl, Gene by Gene, Easy DNA, Helix OpCo LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, and GenomeWeb are among the major companies operating in the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

Trending topics: Genetic Testing for Health and Wellness, Expansion of Pharmacogenomics, Genetic Testing for Ancestry and Genealogy, Expanded Offerings for Rare Diseases, Integration with Health and Wellness Apps, Genetic Testing for Mental Health, Direct-to-Consumer Cancer Screening, direct-to-consumer Testing for Nutritional and Fitness Insights, Genetic Counseling Services Integration.

Headlines on Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing-

ProPhase Labs Launched DNA Complete: Transforming direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing for Health, Wellness, and Enhanced Ancestry.

Quest Launched Consumer-Initiated Genetic Test on questhealth.com to Deliver Personalized, Actionable Health Risk Insights.

23andMe to Merge with Virgin Group's VG Acquisition Corp. to Become Publicly-Traded Company Set to Revolutionize Personalized Healthcare and Therapeutic Development through Human Genetics.

South Korean Telecommunications Partnered with Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Companies to Send Test Results to Consumers' Mobile Devices.

Magellan Healthcare Announced New Collaboration with Concert Genetics to Improve Genetic Testing.









Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: A rise in the incidence of hereditary health conditions is prompting individuals to seek genetic insights for early detection and prevention. Along with the increasing consumer interest in proactive health management, the growing focus on personalized medicine is likely to fuel the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market expansion in the coming years. Growing Incidence of Genetic Disorders: The market for direct-to-consumer genetic testing is mostly driven by the rapid evolution of genetic sequencing technologies that have made genetic testing more accessible, accurate, and affordable for consumers. A shift toward preventive healthcare and at-home medical services and the rising consumer trust in direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies and their ability to provide accurate, insightful data are other factors promoting the growth of direct-to-consumer testing platforms. For example, genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and muscular dystrophy are becoming more recognized, prompting individuals to take preventive steps. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sickle cell disease affects about 100,000 people in the US; over 90% are African American or non-Hispanic Black, and an estimated 3–9% are Hispanic or Latino. Similarly, nearly 40,000 cystic fibrosis children and adults currently live in the US, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. The life expectancy for children born between 2019 and 2023 with cystic fibrosis is estimated to be around 61 years. For half of the babies born in 2023, the expectation is that they will survive beyond 68 years. The rise in the incidence of genetic disorders has led direct-to-consumer companies, such as 23andMe and AncestryDNA, to widen the direct-to-consumer genetic testing business they offer genetic testing. The need for early diagnosis and personalized healthcare solutions will keep pushing forward the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market, with people now learning insight settings on managing their health proactively. Increasing Awareness About Potential Benefits of Genetic Testing: The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is driven mostly by growing awareness of the possible advantages of genetic testing. The demand for genetic tests keeps growing as consumers learn more about how these tests might provide information on ancestry, illness predispositions, and health risks. For instance, companies such as 23andMe and AncestryDNA have taken the lead in showing the benefits of genetic testing by giving consumers the means to learn about their hereditary susceptibilities to diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's. Furthermore, research indicates that people are taking a more proactive approach to their health. The American Society of Human Genetics claims that early disease detection by genetic testing can result in more effective preventive actions. Customers nowadays understand that genetic testing can guide customized therapies, personalized drugs, and lifestyle modifications. The growth of social media and online platforms has also aided the awareness. Interest is further stoked by the frequent sharing of genetic testing experiences by health activists and influencers. As more people look for direct-to-consumer genetic testing for early detection, illness prevention, and improved well-being, this awareness is driving the market forward. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on services, the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is segmented into commercial services and non-commercial services. The commercial services segment held a larger share of the market in 2022.

In terms of modules, the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is segmented into syndicated modules and dedicated modules. The syndicated modules segment led the market in 2022.

By therapeutic area, the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is segmented into cardiovascular disorders, oncology, metabolic disorders, neurology, orthopedic diseases, infectious diseases, and others. The oncology segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Based on end user, the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical companies. The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2022.

The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.









Conclusion

Customers can obtain genetic tests without the assistance of healthcare professionals due to the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market, which provides information about ancestry, health concerns, and individual wellness. Advancements in DNA sequencing technology, rising consumer knowledge of health benefits, and increased interest in customized therapy are the main drivers of this market. AncestryDNA and 23andMe are major players providing tests for food, fitness, and genetic susceptibilities to diseases. With a growing emphasis on privacy, ethics, and regulatory compliance, direct-to-consumer genetic testing is becoming more popular in fields including pharmacogenomics, mental health, and cancer as demand increases, particularly for health-related testing.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including nutrigenomics testing, predictive testing, and carrier testing providers and manufacturers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





