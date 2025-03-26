DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center to Reopen April 2

Open April through September, the DuPont Nature Center draws visitors to enjoy views of the Mispillion Harbor and its wildlife. /DNREC Photo

Division of Fish and Wildlife Facility Offers New Educational Exhibits

and Commanding Views of the Mispillion Harbor

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will welcome visitors to the DuPont Nature Center at the Mispillion Harbor Reserve when the center reopens for the 2025 season Wednesday, April 2. The DNREC facility managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

April: Open Wednesdays and Saturdays only

Open Wednesdays and Saturdays only May through August: Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays September: Open Wednesdays and Saturdays only (The center is closed from October through March.)

In the spring, the DuPont Nature Center’s large deck overlooking the harbor offers wildlife watchers an unparalleled view of the spectacle of spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds, including federally listed threatened red knots that depend on horseshoe crab eggs to help fuel their 9,000-mile journey to the Arctic. More information on horseshoe crab and shorebird viewing is available from the DuPont Nature Center at de.gov/dnc.

Inside the center, visitors will find exhibits that describe the environmental and historical importance of the Mispillion Harbor and view saltwater tanks showcasing a diversity of aquatic species. This year, the center will be showing off brand new exhibits to engage visitors, helping guests connect even closer with our local aquatic species. Along with educational exhibits, the center hosts a variety of programs that focus on the Delaware Bay ecosystem and the wildlife that can be found there.

The center also offers live views of nesting osprey and wildlife visiting the area through its osprey cam and Mispillion Harbor cam. Both live cams can be viewed at de.gov/dnc.

DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center is located in the heart of Delaware’s Bayshore Region at 2992 Lighthouse Road, near Slaughter Beach, east of Milford. Admission to the center is free and open to the public. For general information about the center, call 302-422-1329 or visit de.gov/dnc. For inquiries about the center’s programs and operations, email patrick.ruhl@delaware.gov or call 302-422-1329.

