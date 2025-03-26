Tea Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.34% to reach US$108.457 billion by 2030

The tea market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% from US$79.765 billion in 2025 to US$108.457 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the tea market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$108.457 billion by 2030.The tea market has been a staple in many cultures for centuries, and it continues to thrive in today's ever-changing consumer landscape. With a wide variety of flavors and health benefits, tea has become a popular choice for many individuals seeking a refreshing and healthier alternative to traditional beverages.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for natural and organic products, as well as the rising awareness of the health benefits of tea.One of the key factors driving the growth of the tea market is the shift in consumer preferences towards healthier options. With the rise of health-conscious consumers, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of herbal and green teas , which are known for their antioxidant properties and other health benefits. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, further boosting the growth of the tea market.In addition to the health benefits, the tea market has also seen a surge in demand due to the growing popularity of specialty teas. From matcha to bubble tea, consumers are increasingly seeking unique and exotic flavors, leading to the introduction of new and innovative tea products in the market. This has not only expanded the options for tea lovers but has also created new opportunities for tea producers and retailers.As the tea market continues to evolve, it is evident that it will remain a significant player in the beverage industry. With its diverse range of flavors and health benefits, tea is here to stay and will continue to cater to the changing preferences of consumers. So, whether you prefer a classic cup of black tea or a trendy matcha latte, the tea market has something for everyone.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-tea-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the tea market that have been covered are Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Associated British Foods plc, Nestlé, ITO EN, LTD., Barry’s Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the tea market as follows:• By Typeo Green Teao Black Teao White Teao Herbal Teao Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By End-Use Applicationo Residentialo Commercial• By Beverage Typeo Hot Teao Cold/Iced Tea• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Israelo Saudi Arabiao Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Tata Consumer Products Ltd• Associated British Foods plc• Nestlé• ITO EN, LTD.• Barry’s Tea• Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC• Celestial Seasonings, Inc.• Harney & Sons Fine Teas• Full Leaf Tea Company• Ohio Tea CompanyReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Instant Beverage Premix Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/instant-beverage-premix-market • Global Flavored Coffee Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-flavored-coffee-market • Global Coffee Bean Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-coffee-bean-market • Tea Extract Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tea-extract-market • Organic Tea Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/organic-tea-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

