IoT Module Market Will Surpass US$ 169.04 Billion at 23.3% CAGR Growth From 2025 to 2034

The increasing integration of IoT in 5G networks is driving market demand.

The IoT module market is expected to register a 23.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎.𝟖𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟔𝟗.𝟎𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟑.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:An IoT module is a key component that enables the connectivity required for the Internet of Things. These modules are compact computing units embedded into devices, facilitating wireless communication between a device and a network. IoT modules are one of the many components placed on a printed circuit board (PCB), enabling the device’s computing and network interaction functions.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:One part of the IoT module is connected to an antenna, which can be integrated into the device or placed externally, depending on the chosen network technology and device design. This connection facilitates the transmission and reception of data between the device and the network. On the other side, the module is linked to a microcontroller unit (MCU), which serves as the application processor and is essentially the intelligence of the device.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The competitive landscape is shaped by global leaders and regional contenders, all striving to capture market share through innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion. Key players in the IoT module market include:• China Mobile Limited• Fibocom Wireless Inc.• LG Innotek• Lierda Science & Technology Group Co., Ltd.• Neoway Technology Co. LTD.• Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd• Semtech Corporation• Sunsea AIoT Technology Co., Ltd.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 :The rapid advancement of IoT devices is driving the demand for advanced and efficient modules to support a wide range of applications. There is an increasing need for modules that offer smooth connectivity, lower power consumption, and enhanced processing capabilities as industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation increasingly adopt IoT solutions.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 :Governments globally are increasingly focusing on smart infrastructure projects, digital modification, and Industry 4.0, all of which heavily rely on IoT technologies. For instance, as of September 2024, India’s Smart Cities Mission finished over 90% of its 8000 projects worth USD 19.2 billion. This highlights how public funding in smart transportation and infrastructure directly supports the growth of IoT ecosystems.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The increasing need for improved communication is expected to drive market expansion. As industries adopt IoT solutions, there is a rising demand for modules capable of supporting high-bandwidth applications and ensuring stable, reliable connections. Enhanced communication capabilities in IoT modules enable seamless data exchange between devices, which is crucial for applications such as autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare monitoring, and precision agriculture.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The report offers a detailed segmentation of the IoT module market based on component, deployment type, security features, industry use, and region.By component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2024 owing to the growing demand for advanced and efficient IoT devices across various industries. Hardware parts such as sensors, processors, and connectivity modules are foundational to enabling IoT systems to collect, process, and transfer data effectively.By deployment type, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to its scalability, flexibility, and economy. Cloud-based deployments enable smooth data repository, handling, and analytics, which are important for real-time decision-making in IoT applications.𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America held the largest IoT module market share in 2024, driven by a progressive technological infrastructure, high adoption of IoT solutions, and significant investment in research and development. The presence of key market players and a strong focus on smart cities, industrial automation, and connected healthcare have supported the region’s leadership.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial digitization, and significant government initiatives promoting IoT adoption.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is an IoT module?The IoT module is a small electronic device embedded in objects, machines, and things to enable wireless communication over networks.Which are the major market players covered in the IoT module market report?A few of the key players in the market are China Mobile Limited; Fibocom Wireless Inc.; LG Innotek; Lierda Science & Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Neoway Technology Co. What is an IoT module?The IoT module is a small electronic device embedded in objects, machines, and things to enable wireless communication over networks.Which are the major market players covered in the IoT module market report?A few of the key players in the market are China Mobile Limited; Fibocom Wireless Inc.; LG Innotek; Lierda Science & Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Neoway Technology Co. LTD.; Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd; Semtech Corporation; Sunsea AIoT Technology Co., Ltd.; Telit Cinterion; and u-blox AG.What are the emerging opportunities for the market?The opportunities in the market are the enhanced communication and integration of IoT in 5G networks.What is the forecast period of the market?The forecast period of the market is 2025-2034. 