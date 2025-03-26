Terrestrial Energy to Become First Publicly Traded Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor Developer Through Combination with HCM II Acquisition Corp.

Terrestrial Energy Inc. (“Terrestrial Energy” or the “Company”) is developing a small modular nuclear plant (the Terrestrial “IMSR plant”) using proprietary Generation IV Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) nuclear technology. Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plant will supply high- temperature, clean, firm and flexible heat and electricity, with sector-competitive economics and leading time-to-market at fleet scale.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and STAMFORD, Conn., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc., a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using advanced reactor technology, and HCM II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HOND), today announced an agreement for a business combination (the “Transaction” or the “Business Combination”) that will result in Terrestrial Energy becoming a public company to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IMSR”.

Company Background

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants using proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology captures the transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a small modular plant design that represents true innovation in affordability, efficiency, and versatility of nuclear energy supply.

Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plants will supply zero-carbon, clean, firm, low-cost, high-temperature industrial heat and/or electricity for a dual-use energy role. Industrial applications include data center power supply, industrial heat and power, grid power, and green fuels sectors. The company’s IMSR plant design, consisting of two operating IMSRs, has an 822 MWth / 390 MWe capacity. Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR technology is differentiated from legacy nuclear technology through its use of molten salt reactor technology, which offers high efficiency and inherently safe operation.

Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plants are designed to make pragmatic use of low-cost, readily available Standard-Assay Low Enriched Uranium (LEU enriched to under 5% U235) fuel, enabling secure and scalable fuel supply chains necessary for widespread fleet deployment. Terrestrial Energy believes the use of LEU fuel is a key advantage given significant challenges to the commercial supply of High-Assay Low- Enriched Uranium (HALEU is enriched to between 15% and 20% U235) due to geopolitical tensions.

In February 2025, Terrestrial Energy announced the IMSR plant’s selection by Texas A&M University in a competitive RFP process to site a commercial IMSR plant at the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus. The partnership will provide a platform for Terrestrial Energy to showcase a commercial IMSR plant with a project that benefits from the Texas A&M University System’s national leadership in nuclear technology research and development.

Led by CEO Simon Irish and a highly experienced management team, Terrestrial Energy is supported by a top-tier board of directors consisting of former C-Suite executives of leading U.S. nuclear utilities and engineering firms. The company is also supported by an expert advisory board, which includes former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz serving as senior counsel to the advisory board, as well as former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, and former BP p.l.c. President and CEO, Lord John Browne, along with other highly experienced professionals from energy, industrials, aerospace and defense, finance and government. The HCM II Board of Directors also features extensive experience, including Mike Connor, former Navy Vice Admiral in charge of the U.S. Nuclear Submarine Fleet, as well as Shawn Matthews, former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Today, the Company is engaged with engineers, regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission IMSR plants for fleet operation in the 2030s.

CAPEX-Light Business Model Delivers Long-Term, Recurring Revenue Streams

Terrestrial Energy’s CAPEX-light business model and flexible energy output delivers competitive and customized solutions to customer-specific requirements across a 50+ year IMSR plant lifecycle, enabling sustainable, long-term revenue streams. Terrestrial Energy’s services include the delivery of engineering and construction services for commissioning IMSR plants, supply of critical components to construct and operate IMSR plants including long-term supply of replacement IMSR core-units every 7 years and IMSR fuel, in addition to operating, maintenance and decommissioning services. End-users are industrial and municipal counterparties requiring low-cost, clean, firm, high-temperature heat and/or electrical power, including data center operators and utilities, among others.

The high-margin plant economics of Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plants derive from its reactor technology and plant design choices. The high thermal stability of molten salt coolant allows for high-temperature and low-pressure operation, with inherent safety attributes, all economic virtues. This drives high capital and operating efficiencies for low-cost heat and power, resulting in improved power plant revenue and profitability. The IMSR’s high-temperature heat supply enables a 50% increase in the efficiency of electric power generation compared to legacy nuclear technologies, which it achieves with low-cost, standard industrial turbines. Furthermore, the IMSR avoids the complexity and costs of high-pressure nuclear systems, structures, and components, contributing to lower plant CAPEX, improved affordability, and lower-cost electric power compared to legacy nuclear power plants.

Terrestrial Energy has partnerships and agreements in place with Westinghouse Fuel, Energy Solutions, Schneider Electric, the U.S. Department of Energy, and Argonne National Laboratory, among others. The company has a portfolio of multiple IMSR plant projects, which are sourced from a portfolio of consortium relationships. These are offering sites, construction, fuel supply, plant operating services, as well as heat and power offtake, with the capabilities to deliver further IMSR plant projects. They cover a range of deployment use-cases including co-location for data center power supply, co-located industrial plant heat and power supply, and distributed on-grid generation.

Industry-First Milestones Demonstrating Regulatory Capability Driving Progress Towards Licensed IMSR Plants

In April 2023, Canada’s CNSC completed its multi-year Vendor Design Review (VDR) of the IMSR plant design and no fundamental barriers to licensing IMSR for commercial use were identified. The IMSR was the first Generation IV reactor design to complete this CNSC VDR, a historic first for a nuclear plant powered with molten salt reactor technology. The Company’s U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) engagement commenced in 2016 and includes a successful interagency joint review of the IMSR technology under a CNSC-U.S. NRC Memorandum of Cooperation and concurrent with the CNSC’s completion of the Vendor Design Review. The Company and IMSR plant development have benefitted from multiple grant awards from the U.S., U.K., and Canadian governments, which have supported regulatory actions, reactor design and fuel supply development.

Additionally, Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plant design is well-suited for repurposing existing and recently retired coal plants, maintaining firm power generation for grid reliability with clean and air pollution-free nuclear powered electricity generation. In 2022, DOE commissioned a report that found 80% of all retired and operating coal power plant sites can host an advanced nuclear reactor, totaling 290 sites, in addition to identifying significant primary and secondary environmental and economic benefits of IMSR technology for these applications. This represents up to 174 GW of potential replacement capacity to be met with IMSR plants in the U.S. alone as of April 2024, according to DOE.

Management Commentary

Simon Irish, CEO and Director of Terrestrial Energy, said: “Extraordinary innovations in major industrial sectors are driving electric power demand growth at unprecedented rates, unleashing rapidly growing interest in our transformative IMSR plant, and its molten salt reactor Generation IV nuclear technology. Flexibility to meet a broad range of industrial heat and power requirements and a scalable supply chain together position Terrestrial Energy's IMSR plant as a preferred solution for meeting this new and growing demand. Data center operators, utilities, industrial companies, and grid operators are all seeking safe, reliable, cost-effective, and clean energy, and Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plant delivers an optimal blend of high-temperature, low-CAPEX, carbon-free heat and electricity to meet these requirements. We believe the proposed business combination with HCM II will accelerate our CAPEX-light business model and deployment strategy, through constructing, licensing, and commissioning of a fleet of IMSR plants.”

Shawn Matthews, Chairman and CEO of HCM II, commented: “We firmly believe in the transformational nature of Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plant design and technology, as well as in the role it stands to play in delivering the safe, reliable, and low-cost power to meet the rapidly growing demand for electricity and heat across a wide range of industrial applications. Terrestrial Energy has built an expert-laden leadership team with decades of experience in the nuclear and supply chain sectors and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on accelerating enthusiasm for nuclear energy as a scalable solution to meet surging power demands. We believe the business combination with HCM II will further accelerate Terrestrial Energy’s growth and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Transaction Overview

The Transaction will provide approximately $280 million in gross proceeds to accelerate commercial deployment of Terrestrial Energy's IMSR technology and to pay transaction expenses. The $230 million of gross proceeds consists of $50 million in common stock PIPE commitments at $10.00 per share from new non-affiliated fundamental institutional investors, and approximately $230 million of cash held in HCM II’s trust account (before giving effect to potential redemptions).

The Transaction values Terrestrial Energy at a pre-money equity value of $925 million, which is a significant discount to publicly traded comparable SMR peers, providing an attractive entry point for HCM II shareholders. It also implies a pro-forma enterprise value of the new public company of approximately $1 billion and a pro-forma equity value of approximately $1.3 billion (each assuming no redemptions and anticipated PIPE proceeds).

Terrestrial Energy’s existing management team will continue to lead the company following the completion of the Transaction. All Terrestrial Energy shareholders will roll 100% of their equity holdings into the new public company. Additionally, Terrestrial Energy’s management team, Terrestrial Energy’s primary shareholders, HCM II’s sponsor and certain affiliates of HCM II’s sponsor have committed to customary lock-ups.

The proposed Transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of HCM II and Terrestrial Energy. Completion of the proposed Transaction is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

Additional information about the proposed Transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and the investor presentation, will be provided in a report on Form 8-K to be filed by HCM II with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as exclusive capital markets advisor and sole PIPE placement agent. King & Spalding LLP is acting as legal advisor to HCM II. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is acting as legal advisor to Terrestrial Energy. DLA Piper LLP (US) acted as legal counsel to the placement agent, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology captures the full transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants will supply zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination. In so doing, they extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. IMSR plants have the potential to make substantial contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative design, together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, which offers a unique set of operating characteristics to deliver high and compelling commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

About HCM II Acquisition Corp.

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (“HCM II”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. HCM II may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. Its primary focus, however, will be in completing a business combination with an established business of scale poised for continued growth, led by a highly regarded management team. HCM II’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “HOND” and “HONDW”, respectively.

HCM II’s management team is led by Shawn Matthews, its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Bischoff, its President and Chief Financial Officer. HCM II’s Board of Directors includes Andrew Brenner, Michael J. Connor and Jacob Loveless.

Texas A&M RELLIS Texas A&M University recently selected Terrestrial Energy to partner on the construction of a commercial IMSR plant at the Texas A&M RELLIS campus, contributing to the university's goal of achieving 1 GW of generating capacity at the site by the mid-2030s.

