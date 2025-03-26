Lotlinx Survey Reveals Growing Adoption and Benefits of Machine-Driven Technologies in Auto Dealerships

Early Adopters See Significant Gains, but Industry-Wide Implementation Still Has Room for Growth

DETROIT, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx, the auto industry’s leading VIN-specific data company for dealership inventory management, announced today results of its latest industry survey, highlighting the increasing adoption and significant benefits of machine-driven technologies among auto retailers. The online survey, conducted in March 2025, was presented to more than 2,500 dealers across the U.S. and reveals both the advantages for early adopters and the need for further industry-wide implementation. Click here to see the full survey results infographic.

The survey found that nearly 30% of dealers are currently using machine learning, while another 30% are utilizing predictive modeling, up from 21% from a survey conducted last November. For vehicle pricing decisions, approximately 40% of dealers are leveraging these technologies for both new and used vehicles, with a majority (over 60%) finding them effective in optimizing pricing strategies. However, one in ten dealers reported not using any machine-driven technologies, indicating room for growth.

In terms of inventory management, half of dealers (50%) are currently employing machine-driven technologies for inventory decisioning. The use of these technologies for inventory carryover decisioning is particularly noteworthy, with 80% of dealers using them on a daily or weekly basis.

Dealers using machine-driven technologies reported several key benefits, especially in the areas of decisioning and pricing results. Of the 70% of dealers who have been able to compare the outcomes of machine-assisted decisioning versus human decisioning, 70% said machines have proven to be more successful in inventory management and pricing. In fact, more than half of those dealers said the machine decisioning had improved the per vehicle profit percentage between 2% - 8%. Another 10% said the machine decisioning had improved this between 8% and more than 10%.

“These survey results reveal a positive shift in the industry, with many dealers now reaping the benefits of machine-driven technologies,” said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx. “While there’s still room for growth, we’re encouraged by the increased adoption and the tangible improvements dealers are experiencing in areas such as inventory management and profitability.”

Click here to see the full infographic and for more information about the survey or Lotlinx’s solutions, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and based out in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN-specific data solutions for inventory risk management. The Lotlinx platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a precision retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. To learn more about Lotlinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

For more information John Sternal Merit Mile 561-362-8888 – office 954-592-1201 – mobile jsternal@meritmile.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.