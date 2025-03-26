Dietary Supplements Industry Poised for $258.75 Billion Growth by 2029

Growing consumer demand for convenient, flavorful, and innovative nutrition options is set to fuel market growth.

Delray Beach, FL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary supplements market is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 179.53 billion in 2024. Projections indicate a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, bringing the market to USD 258.75 billion by 2029. This expansion is driven by several factors, including the rise of e-commerce, increased consumer awareness of health and wellness, and innovative product formulations.

E-Commerce as a Growth Driver

One of the primary catalysts behind the market's expansion is the widespread availability of dietary supplements through online platforms. E-commerce enables consumers to browse products, compare reviews, and purchase items conveniently from their homes. This trend is especially pronounced in regions with underdeveloped retail infrastructures, making online shopping an essential component of market growth. As a result, the accessibility and convenience of digital retailing continue to push market demand.

Innovation in Supplement Formulations

Companies in the dietary supplements industry are increasingly focusing on innovation to meet the specific needs of consumers. New formulations targeting niche health concerns, such as heart health, digestive well-being, immune support, and skincare, are gaining traction. Consumers are becoming more selective, prioritizing high-quality, natural, and sustainable products. The growing preference for plant-based, vegan, and organic supplements reflects the broader trend toward clean living and environmental consciousness.

Ready to explore further? Download your PDF copy

Opportunities in Plant-Based Supplements

A major market opportunity lies in the shift toward plant-based dietary supplements. Many consumers are transitioning to plant-based diets due to heightened awareness of health benefits, concerns about the environmental impact of animal farming, and ethical considerations. This trend has fueled the demand for plant-derived proteins (such as pea, rice, and hemp), vitamins, minerals, and herbal products. These supplements cater not only to vegans and vegetarians but also to health-conscious individuals seeking sustainable and ethically sourced alternatives.

Elderly Consumers Driving Market Growth

The elderly demographic is projected to be the fastest-growing consumer segment in the dietary supplements market. With increasing global life expectancy, older individuals are seeking products that support aging-related health concerns, such as bone density, cognitive function, joint mobility, and cardiovascular health. This segment emphasizes maintaining independence, managing chronic conditions, and enhancing overall well-being, which fuels the demand for targeted dietary supplements.

Expansion of Sports Nutrition

Sports nutrition is a significant sub-segment within the dietary supplements market, driven by a growing emphasis on fitness and active lifestyles. Consumers are increasingly aware of the role of nutrition in achieving fitness goals, leading to higher demand for supplements that enhance energy, endurance, muscle growth, and post-workout recovery. Popular products in this category include protein powders, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), creatine, and pre- and post-workout supplements. Whey protein remains a top choice for muscle repair and growth, while creatine is widely used for strength and performance enhancement.

Europe's Strong Market Presence

European dietary supplements market holds a substantial share of the market, bolstered by a highly regulated environment that fosters consumer trust. The European Union (EU) has stringent regulations ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of dietary supplements. The EU’s Health Claims Regulation mandates that all health claims must be backed by scientific evidence, preventing misleading marketing and reinforcing consumer confidence. While strict regulations may pose challenges for manufacturers, they also encourage product innovation and differentiation through clinical research.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

Key Market Players

Prominent companies shaping the dietary supplements market include:

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Amway Corp (US)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Haleon Group of Companies (UK)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (US)

Bionova (India)

The dietary supplements market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as digital retail expansion, innovative product offerings, and the rising popularity of plant-based supplements. The elderly population and sports nutrition segment present lucrative opportunities, while Europe’s regulatory framework ensures high product standards. As consumer demand for health-conscious and sustainable products continues to grow, companies that adapt to these trends will likely see long-term success in this evolving market.

Adjacent Markets

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.