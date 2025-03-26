Potato Chips Market anticipated to surpass US$55.072 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.78%

The potato chips market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% from US$45.757 billion in 2025 to US$55.072 billion by 2030.

The potato chips market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% from US$45.757 billion in 2025 to US$55.072 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the potato chips market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$55.072 billion by 2030.The potato chips market has been a staple in the snack industry for decades, and it continues to thrive despite changing consumer preferences.One of the key factors driving this growth is the increasing demand for healthier snack options. With the rise of health-conscious consumers, there has been a shift towards low-fat and low-calorie snacks. In response, many potato chip brands have introduced healthier options, such as baked and air-popped chips, to cater to this demand. This has not only expanded the market but also attracted a new segment of consumers who were previously deterred by the high fat and calorie content of traditional potato chips.Another trend that has contributed to the growth of the potato chips market is the rising popularity of unique and exotic flavors . Consumers are now looking for more variety and are willing to try new and innovative flavors. This has led to the introduction of flavors like truffle, wasabi, and even spicy chocolate in the potato chips market. This trend has not only increased sales but has also created a buzz around the industry, making it more competitive and dynamic.The potato chips market has also seen a surge in online sales, with the rise of e-commerce platforms and online grocery shopping. This has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of potato chip brands and flavors, further boosting the market growth.In conclusion, the potato chips market continues to evolve and adapt to changing consumer preferences, resulting in steady growth. With the introduction of healthier options, unique flavors, and the rise of online sales, the market is expected to continue its upward trend. As the snack industry continues to innovate and cater to consumer demands, the potato chips market is set to remain a strong player in the global market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-potato-chips-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the potato chips market that have been covered are Burts Potato Chips Ltd, Calbee, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, PepsiCo, Utz Quality Foods, LLC., Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Great Lakes Potato Chips, among others.The market analytics report segments the potato chips market as follows:• By Typeo Organico Conventional• By Preparation Typeo Baked Chipso Fried Chips• By Product Typeo Plaino Flavoured• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• Hypermarket/Supermarket• Convenience Store• Grocery Store• Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Burts Potato Chips Ltd• Calbee, Inc.• Campbell Soup Company• PepsiCo• Utz Quality Foods, LLC.• Herr Foods Inc.• Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG• Great Lakes Potato Chips• The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG• Martin's Potato ChipsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Potato Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/potato-protein-market • Snack Pellets Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/snack-pellets-market • Mashed Potatoes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mashed-potatoes-market • Global Savory Snacks Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-savory-snacks-market • Food Flavors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-flavors-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.