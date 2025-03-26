Aerospace 3D Printing Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Air Traffic

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in air traffic is driving demand for aircraft and in turn, fueling growth of the global aerospace 3D printing market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Aerospace 3D Printing market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Aerospace 3D Printing industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

The aerospace industry is witnessing a significant transformation with the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology. This innovative approach is enabling the production of intricate, low-volume parts for aircraft and spacecraft with greater efficiency. Aerospace manufacturers are using 3D printing to produce fuselage components, engines, and landing gear directly from digital files, eliminating the need for additional tools. This technology is particularly useful for creating spare parts on demand, reducing warehouse costs, and addressing overproduction challenges.

Market Growth Driven by Rising Air Travel Demand

The increasing number of air travelers is fueling the demand for new aircraft, which in turn is driving the aerospace 3D printing market. Currently, over 10 million passengers and goods worth approximately USD 18 billion are transported daily worldwide. By the mid-2030s, it is estimated that around 200,000 flights will take off and land every day across the globe. To meet this growing demand, aircraft manufacturers are ramping up production, boosting the adoption of 3D printing for faster and more cost-effective manufacturing.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Stratasys Ltd.

Höganäs AB

EOS GmbH

Norsk Titanium AS

MTU Aero Engines AG

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

Ultimaker BV

EnvisionTEC GmbH

ExOne

Challenges in the Market

Despite its advantages, the high cost of 3D printers remains a key challenge for the aerospace 3D printing market. The initial investment required for these advanced machines can be a barrier for small and mid-sized manufacturers. However, ongoing technological advancements and increasing adoption are expected to drive cost reductions in the coming years.

Technological Insights: Stereolithography Leading the Market

Among various 3D printing technologies, stereolithography has emerged as the dominant segment in the aerospace sector. This technology is widely used to manufacture aircraft and spacecraft components quickly and efficiently. Its ability to rapidly produce precise prototypes allows manufacturers to detect and correct design flaws early in the production process, ultimately saving costs and improving product quality. Additionally, stereolithography is a cost-effective option for low-volume production and offers scalability through computer-aided design (CAD) integration.

Another technology gaining traction is fused deposition modeling (FDM), which allows for the use of various thermoplastic materials with minimal modifications. This method is known for its easy scalability and flexibility, making it an attractive option for aerospace manufacturers.

Aircraft Segment Dominates Market Applications

In terms of application, the aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The ability to produce customized, lightweight parts quickly and cost-effectively has made 3D printing a preferred choice for aircraft manufacturers. Reducing aircraft weight is a key focus area, as fuel consumption remains a major cost driver for airlines. By optimizing component geometry and consolidating multiple parts into single units, 3D printing significantly enhances fuel efficiency.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and spacecraft applications are also benefiting from aerospace 3D printing technology, with increased use in prototyping and manufacturing essential components.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Aerospace 3D Printing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Spacecraft

Regional Analysis of the Aerospace 3D Printing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Aerospace 3D Printing market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Aerospace 3D Printing market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report.

