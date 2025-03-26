Relmada Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, March 27, 2025

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada”, or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing innovative breakthrough therapies, today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss recent business progress and financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET

Participant Dial-in (US): 1-877-407-0792

Participant Dial-in (International): 1-201-689-8263

Conference: 13751458

Webcast Access: Click Here



A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing innovative breakthrough therapies that have the potential to bring meaningful clinical benefits to targeted patient populations.

Lead investigational program, NDV-01, for High-Grade Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 study. In addition, preparations are underway to advance sepranolone, a Phase 2b-ready investigational program for compulsion-related disorders including Tourette’s Syndrome into further studies.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com .

