Best SARMs For Bulking, Cutting, Muscle Growth, Fat Loss Where to buy SARMs, Alternative Stack For Sale - CrazyBulk

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SARMs for Bulking If you want to build muscle faster than usual, SARMs for bulking can help. Using a SARMs stack (a combination of supplements) gives better results than using just one supplement.

This guide explains the best SARMs for muscle growth and cutting, and how to create effective stacks to achieve your fitness goals safely and quickly.

Recommended SARMs Companies:

[OFFICIAL WEBSITE] Click Here To Buy This SARMs: CrazyBulk

What Are SARMs? SARMs stands for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators. They work by targeting androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue to help build muscle and strengthen bones.

Some SARMs, like MK-677, GW-501516, and SR-9009, don’t target androgen receptors. These are safer and less harmful compared to anabolic steroids.

Modern SARMs from companies like CrazyBulk can help you grow lean muscle and burn fat without side effects. You also don’t need post-cycle therapy (PCT) with these safer options.

Best SARMs Reviews Before getting into SARMs for bulking and cutting, let’s briefly look at some of the most commonly used SARMs. These supplements can help you achieve:

Lean muscle growth

Fat loss

Muscle preservation during cutting cycles



1. RAD-140 (Testolone) RAD-140 is one of the most powerful SARMs for building muscle, second only to S-23.

How It Works: RAD-140 helps you grow lean muscle mass and improve overall muscle strength. However, some muscle gains may feel "watery," shrinking slightly after the cycle.

RAD-140 helps you grow lean muscle mass and improve overall muscle strength. However, some muscle gains may feel "watery," shrinking slightly after the cycle. Safer Alternatives: Alternatives like RADBULK and TESTOL140 solve this issue as they don’t cause water retention. They also eliminate the testosterone suppression seen with the original RAD-140 formula.

With these safer options, you can achieve incredible muscle growth without any risks.

>>Click Here To Buy RAD-140 (Testolone) SARMs<<

2. LGD-4033 (Ligandrol): Ligandrol is great for shaping muscles and keeping lean mass, even when you’re eating fewer calories. It’s perfect for bulking, cutting, or maintaining your body shape while improving overall fitness.

Safe alternatives like LIGAN4033 and LIGABULK give similar results without the testosterone-related side effects of the original Ligandrol.

>>Click Here To Buy LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) SARMs<<

3. MK-677 (Ibutamoren): MK-677 is excellent for stacking with RAD-140. Together, they help you lose fat quickly and gain lean muscle through different processes in the body.

Safe alternatives like RADBULK and TESTOL140 mimic MK-677’s effects. They boost muscle growth, improve blood flow (vascularity), increase appetite, raise HGH (Human Growth Hormone) levels, and even strengthen bones.

>>Click Here To Buy MK-677 (Ibutamoren) SARMs<<

4. YK-11: YK-11 is popular for building muscle and doesn’t lower testosterone, making it a great choice for gaining mass.

The safe alternative YKBULK recreates the benefits of YK-11 in a legal and easy-to-use formula. It helps you build dense, strong muscles and power through workouts without muscle pain.

5. MK-2866 (Ostarine): Ostarine is known for protecting muscles when you’re eating fewer calories, making it perfect for cutting cycles.

Safe supplements like OSTABULK and OSTA 2866 mimic Ostarine’s effects. Originally developed to treat muscle-wasting diseases, Ostarine helps maintain muscle even in extreme calorie deficits.

>>Click Here To Buy MK-2866 (Ostarine) SARMs<<

6. SR-9008 (Stenabolic): Stenabolic changes your body clock (circadian rhythm) to speed up metabolism and produce more energy.

This leads to faster fat burning and better stamina. Safe alternatives like STENA 9009 or CUTSR9 replicate Stenabolic’s effects, making them great for cutting and bulking stacks.

>>Click Here To Buy SR-9008 (Stenabolic) SARMs<<

7. GW-501516 (Cardarine): Cardarine gives a big energy boost, helping you burn fat and improve endurance. Athletes have used it for years to enhance performance.

Cardarine works by improving metabolism and glucose availability. Safe alternatives like CARDALEAN and C-DINE 501516 provide the same benefits naturally. Even on its own, Cardarine is effective, but it’s even better as part of a SARMs stack.

>>Click Here To Buy GW-501516 (Cardarine) SARMs<<

8. S-4 (Andarine): Andarine is known for hardening muscles. Bodybuilders often use it after a steroid cycle to sculpt and define their muscles, giving them a solid, dense look.

Andarine (ANDALEAN) is stronger than Ostarine. It protects muscle during calorie deficits and builds muscle by directing energy to muscle tissue, even when you’re eating less.

Recommended SARMs Cycle and Dosing: Using SARMs is simple with the supplements mentioned here. These capsules are easy to use and help with lean muscle growth.

Each bottle has clear dosing instructions.

Take the pills in the morning or as directed.

No injections, liquids, or powders—just capsules.



For example, if you’re using a RAD-140 and MK-677 stack:

These safe SARMs don’t lower testosterone, so there’s no strict limit on how many you can stack or how long your cycle can be.

A 12-week cycle is recommended. Focus on a good diet and consistent workouts during this time.

After the cycle, take an 8-week break. Keep working out naturally and use a quality pre-workout supplement to maintain energy and focus.



Typically, start with a bulking cycle, then a cutting cycle, and decide your next steps based on your goals.

Are SARMs Legal and Safe for Bodybuilding? SARMs deliver results similar to anabolic steroids but target muscle and bone tissue more specifically.

The supplements mentioned here are legal and safe alternatives to research chemical SARMs. They are sold by trusted companies like CrazyBulk, so you don’t have to worry about safety or legality.

Best SARMs for Cutting in 2025: Cutting is essential for revealing muscle definition after bulking. Here are the top SARMs for cutting:

1. SR-9009: SR-9009 boosts energy by changing your body clock (circadian rhythm), tricking your body into producing more energy.

2. Cardarine GW-501516: Cardarine enhances endurance during workouts and helps burn fat. It works in any SARMs stack, whether bulking, cutting, or maintaining.

3. S-4 (Andarine): Andarine hardens and sculpts muscles, making it perfect for cutting after bulking.

How to Create the Best Cutting Stack Suggested Stack:

OSTA 2866

C-DINE 501516

STENA 9009



Cycle Length: 12 weeks Post Cycle Therapy (PCT): Not required

This stack boosts energy levels, burns fat efficiently, and improves focus, helping you stay motivated for the best results.

Best SARMs for Muscle Growth in 2025 Here’s a list of the most effective SARMs for building muscle and what to expect during a bulking cycle:

1. RAD-140 (Testolone) RAD-140 is popular for building muscle. It activates androgen receptors in muscle and bone, boosting strength and growth.

How It Works: It improves protein synthesis and enhances androgen effects in your tissues.

It improves protein synthesis and enhances androgen effects in your tissues. Cycle Results: In an 8-week cycle, RAD-140 can help you gain lean muscle and increase strength. It also boosts metabolism, burning more calories.

2. LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) LGD-4033 works like RAD-140 by targeting androgen receptors.

How It Works: It builds muscle strength and tone, making muscles harder and more defined. It protects muscles during calorie deficits, earning it the nickname "super osta."

It builds muscle strength and tone, making muscles harder and more defined. It protects muscles during calorie deficits, earning it the nickname "super osta." Cycle Results: LGD-4033 helps you bulk up and maintain muscle size and density, even while cutting fat with proper nutrition and effort.

3. MK-677 MK-677 boosts muscle growth without targeting androgen receptors. Instead, it increases Human Growth Hormone (HGH) levels, which are essential for muscle recovery and growth.

Cycle Results: MK-677 increases appetite, making it easier to bulk up. In a 10-week cycle, you can gain up to 3 kg of lean muscle. Stacking it with other SARMs gives even better results, improving muscle size, endurance, and strength.



4. YK-11 YK-11 isn’t fully androgenic but interacts with androgen receptors. It works as a myostatin inhibitor, allowing aggressive muscle growth by reducing the hormone that limits it.

Cycle Results: YK-11 delivers impressive muscle gains similar to RAD-140 and MK-677. Gains may lose some bulk post-cycle, but it’s excellent for bulking before sculpting.



5. MK-2866 (Ostarine): Ostarine is mildly androgenic and widely studied for treating muscle-wasting diseases.

Cycle Results: Ostarine is great for protecting muscle during calorie deficits, making it ideal for cutting cycles. It also helps build clean, defined muscles when combined with other SARMs.



Always Stack SARMs for Maximum Results: To maximize results, use SARMs stacks instead of individual supplements. Stacking combines the benefits of multiple SARMs, leading to faster progress.

Modern SARMs are safe, and stack size and cycle length don’t matter as much. Experiment with bulking, cutting, and strength stacks to find what works best for you. Companies like CrazyBulk offer discounted stacks for better value.

How to Create a Potent RAD-140 & MK-677 Stack: Combine RAD-140 and MK-677 for excellent muscle growth.

Suggested Stack:

2 x RADBULK or 4 x TESTOL140 capsules daily

2 x IBUTALEAN or 4 x IBUTA677 capsules daily

2 x CARDALEAN or 4 x C-DINE501516 capsules daily



Cycle Length: 12 weeks Post Cycle Therapy (PCT): Not required

These safe, natural alternatives don’t need PCT after the cycle. You can extend the cycle beyond 12 weeks for continued benefits.

Best SARMs Stacks: Where to Buy SARMs and Steroid Alternatives

CrazyBulk CrazyBulk offers powerful SARMs and steroid alternatives that are safe for long-term use.

Instead of buying individual SARMs, choose a stack based on your goals (strength, muscle growth, or cutting).

Example: Their bulking stack includes OSTA 2866, LIGAN 4033, TESTOL 140, and IBUTA 677.

Special Offers:

Buy a 3-month supply and get the third month free.

Use the 20% discount code on their homepage.

Free global shipping.



SARMs supplements that reduce body fat and preserve muscle mass.

Stacks are more cost-effective than individual supplements.

Example: Their cutting stack includes CUTSR9, ANDALEAN, IBUTALEAN, and CARDALEAN.

Special Offers:

Buy a 3-month supply and get the third month free.

Free global shipping and a coupon code for extra savings.

SARMs FAQs & Advice

Best SARM for bulking? RAD-140 and MK-677 are excellent. Other options include YK-11, Ligandrol, and S-23.

RAD-140 and MK-677 are excellent. Other options include YK-11, Ligandrol, and S-23. Where to buy SARMs? Try legal and safe SARMs from CrazyBulk.

Try legal and safe SARMs from CrazyBulk. How much fat can I cut with SARMs? Up to 5 pounds in 8 weeks, or 8 pounds in 12 weeks.

Up to 5 pounds in 8 weeks, or 8 pounds in 12 weeks. Side effects from legal SARMs? None. They are made from safe ingredients.

None. They are made from safe ingredients. Will SARMs show up on a drug test? No, they won’t appear on work drug tests.

No, they won’t appear on work drug tests. Alternatives to SARMs? Legal SARMs and steroid-mimicking supplements from CrazyBulk.

Legal SARMs and steroid-mimicking supplements from CrazyBulk. Best SARM for strength and endurance? Andarine, Ligandrol, and Testolone for strength; Cardarine and SR-9009 for endurance.



Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) SARMs are a new class of compounds often referred to as “legal and safe anabolic steroids.” They help people build muscle, strengthen bones, boost endurance, and burn fat quickly. Many users report noticeable improvements in their physique after using SARMs.

In This Guide:

Best SARMs for cutting

Best SARMs for bulking

Where to buy SARMs

Recommended SARMs stacks

And more!



If you’re looking to build muscle, improve strength, or lose fat faster, read this guide to discover the right SARM for your goals.

Special Offer: Use code "MD10" to get 10% off SARMs.

How We Chose the Best SARMs With so many SARMs available, how do you choose the best ones? We focused on safety, effectiveness, and clinical evidence to create this list.

Our Criteria:

Clinical Evidence – We included only SARMs with proven results in clinical studies, such as improving muscle growth, boosting strength, enhancing athletic performance, or aiding fat loss. Safety & Side Effects – While some SARMs like YK11 Myostine are effective, they haven’t undergone human trials and may not be safe. Any unproven SARMs were excluded. Effectiveness – From many SARMs that support muscle growth and fat loss, we picked the most potent and safest options for this list.



Best SARMs for Bulking and Cutting in 2025

1. RAD 140 (Testolone) RAD 140 is one of the strongest SARMs available, helping users build lean muscle, gain strength, and burn fat effectively.

Why It’s the Best: RAD 140 is highly versatile and works well for bulking, cutting, or recomposition cycles. It supports muscle growth, improves endurance, and even promotes the formation of new muscle cells.

Benefits of RAD 140:

Builds lean muscle mass

Speeds up muscle growth

Improves protein synthesis

Burns fat efficiently

Boosts endurance during workouts

Enhances post-workout recovery

Some studies suggest RAD 140 may be safe enough to treat cancer patients with muscle-wasting conditions. It’s essentially a legal and safe alternative to anabolic steroids.

RAD 140 Dosage: While there’s no FDA-approved dosage for RAD 140, bodybuilders recommend:

Beginner Dosage: 5 mg/day

5 mg/day Intermediate Dosage: 10 mg/day

10 mg/day Advanced Dosage: 20 mg/day



Even beginner doses are effective for building muscle, strengthening bones, and getting lean.

2. Ostarine (MK 2866) - Best for Beginners Ostarine, also known as MK 2866 or Enobosarm, is one of the most researched SARMs and often referred to as the “grandfather” of SARMs.

Why It’s Ideal for Beginners: MK 2866 is expected to be used medically in the future, prescribed as a “legal steroid” for patients with muscle-wasting diseases. It’s safe, well-researched, and effective for both muscle growth and fat loss.

Benefits of Ostarine:

Safe for bulking or cutting cycles

Helps grow lean muscle

Reduces body fat

Minimal side effects

Ostarine is versatile, making it suitable for bulking, cutting, or recomposition cycles.

Ostarine Dosage:

Beginner Dosage: 10 mg/day

10 mg/day Intermediate Dosage: 15 mg/day

15 mg/day Advanced Dosage: 25 mg/day



Ostarine is one of the safest SARMs, with very few side effects—most users report only mild stomach discomfort.

3. Ligandrol (LGD 4033) - Best for Bulking Ligandrol, or LGD 4033, is considered the best SARM for bulking. It’s highly effective for muscle growth and protein synthesis, rivaling the effects of anabolic steroids.

Note: Ligandrol is less effective for fat loss, as its primary focus is bulking.

Important: Ligandrol can cause mild testosterone suppression, so a post-cycle therapy (PCT) is recommended after use.

Benefits of Ligandrol:

Promotes rapid muscle growth

Strengthens bone tissue

Encourages lean muscle gains

Supports significant mass building

Boosts protein synthesis



Ligandrol Dosage:

Beginner Dosage: 5 mg/day

5 mg/day Intermediate Dosage: 10 mg/day

10 mg/day Advanced Dosage: 20 mg/day



Ligandrol is a powerful compound for muscle building. While it offers minimal fat-burning benefits, its primary goal is to accelerate muscle growth.

Key Benefits of Ligandrol:

Promotes rapid muscle growth

Strengthens bones

Helps maintain lean muscle

Builds large muscle mass

Boosts protein synthesis



Ligandrol LGD-4033 is one of the best SARMs for gaining muscle and preventing muscle loss. It’s mostly used for bulking cycles or stacks.

Ligandrol Dosage: Your dosage depends on your muscle-building goals. Lower doses work well, but higher doses bring stronger results:

Beginner Dosage: 5 mg/day

5 mg/day Intermediate Dosage: 10 mg/day

10 mg/day Advanced Dosage: 20 mg/day



Ligandrol is great for increasing muscle mass. While it can help with fat loss, it’s mainly focused on building muscle.

4. Cardarine (GW-501516) - Best for Cutting Cardarine is one of the best SARMs for cutting fat, preventing muscle loss, and getting shredded.

Cardarine is technically a PPAR Delta receptor agonist, not a SARM, but it offers similar benefits. It works by improving metabolism, promoting fat burning through ketosis. It doesn’t suppress testosterone, so post-cycle therapy (PCT) isn’t needed.

Key Benefits of Cardarine:

Helps grow lean muscle

Supports rapid fat loss

Boosts fat burning

Prevents muscle loss

Helps you look shredded



Cardarine is perfect for cutting cycles. While it’s not as effective for building muscle, it doesn’t lower testosterone, making it a great choice for fat loss.

Cardarine Dosage: Higher doses give better fat loss and lean muscle results. Cardarine is primarily used for burning fat:

Beginner Dosage: 5 mg/day

5 mg/day Intermediate Dosage: 10 mg/day

10 mg/day Advanced Dosage: 20 mg/day



Since Cardarine doesn’t lower testosterone, post-cycle therapy isn’t necessary.

5. Ibutamoren (MK 677) - Best for Healing MK 677, or Ibutamoren, isn’t technically a SARM, but it’s often grouped with them. It’s a growth hormone secretagogue, meaning it signals the brain to produce more human growth hormone (HGH).

HGH speeds up tissue recovery and growth, making MK 677 ideal for bulking and muscle repair. Unlike SARMs or steroids, MK 677 doesn’t affect testosterone levels, so no PCT is needed.

Key Benefits of MK 677:

Boosts muscle growth

Speeds up ligament and tendon healing

Promotes recovery from injuries

Raises insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) levels

Helps with bulking and building muscle

Works well with other SARMs in stacks

MK 677 doesn’t bind to androgen receptors, so it can be combined with other SARMs to maximize results.

MK 677 Dosage: This compound supports bulking, muscle growth, and recovery. Suggested dosages are:

Beginner Dosage: 25 mg/day

25 mg/day Intermediate Dosage: 50 mg/day

50 mg/day Advanced Dosage: 75 mg/day



What to Expect from an MK 677 Cycle: During an MK 677 cycle, you’ll gain lean muscle and may lose some fat. It can improve sleep (especially REM sleep) and help injuries heal faster.

Special Offer: Use code "MD10" for 10% off MK 677!

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the Best SARMs Stack for Muscle Growth? For fast muscle growth, use SARMs like Ligandrol LGD 4033. They target skeletal muscle tissue for great results.

Recommended SARMs Stack for Bulking:

MK 677 Dosage: 25 mg/day

25 mg/day Ligandrol Dosage: 10 mg/day

10 mg/day Cycle Length: 60-90 days

60-90 days Post Cycle Therapy (PCT): Required

PCT is important because Ligandrol can lower testosterone levels. It helps normalize hormones after the cycle.

Possible Side Effects: This stack may cause minor issues like increased blood pressure, mild acne, and slightly raised insulin resistance (which can help with bulking).

Best SARMs Stack for Weight Loss If your goal is to lose weight, the best combination is Ostarine (MK 2866) and Cardarine. This stack is highly effective for cutting fat. While other SARMs can also help, this pair is a favorite.

Top SARMs Stack for Cutting:

Ostarine Dosage: 10 mg/day

10 mg/day Cardarine Dosage: 10 mg/day

10 mg/day Cycle Length: 60-90 days

60-90 days Post Cycle Therapy (PCT): Required

Ostarine helps with muscle growth by binding to androgen receptors, while Cardarine burns fat by targeting PPAR Delta receptors.

Best SARM for Lean Muscle Mass? The best SARM for building lean muscle is YK11 Myostine. However, it’s not included in the cutting stack because it’s still experimental and not fully studied.

Why YK11 is Special:

Acts like a SARM and blocks myostatin, a protein that limits muscle growth.

Lower myostatin levels allow for more muscle growth.

Some believe famous bodybuilders, like Ronnie Coleman, might naturally have low myostatin levels, explaining their incredible muscle gains.



While YK11 is one of the strongest SARMs, its safety and side effects are not well understood. It may help with muscle-wasting conditions and weight loss, but more research is needed.

Do SARMs Have Side Effects? Anything that helps you build muscle quickly can have side effects. SARMs are anabolic, so they may cause some adverse effects. However, most SARMs are gentle on the body. Studies show that SARMs like Ostarine are very safe.

The Safest SARMs Are:

Ostarine (MK-2866)

RAD 140 (Testolone)

Ligandrol (LGD-4033)

Ibutamoren (MK-677)

These SARMs are known for their safety and low side effects based on clinical studies.

When to Take SARMs? SARMs have shorter half-lives compared to steroids like testosterone enanthate (4.5 days). For example, Ostarine has a half-life of 12-16 hours, so you need to take it daily to maintain consistent levels.

Take SARMs in the morning at the same time every day during your cycle.

For SARMs with very short half-lives, like Andarine, split the dose across breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

How to Get the Most from SARMs? To maximize results, follow these fitness basics:

Workout Routine: Train each muscle group 1-2 times a week. Split routines work best.

Train each muscle group 1-2 times a week. Split routines work best. Diet and Nutrition: A great diet is essential for building muscle and losing fat.

A great diet is essential for building muscle and losing fat. Supplementation: Use natural supplements to lower cholesterol and reduce side effects.

Use natural supplements to lower cholesterol and reduce side effects. Hydration: Drink plenty of water to improve muscle performance and strength.

Drink plenty of water to improve muscle performance and strength. Proper Recovery: Stretch daily and aim for 7-9 hours of sleep to help your body recover.



By following these tips, you’ll see much better results than someone with a poor diet and workout routine, even if they take higher doses of SARMs.

Where to Buy SARMs? If you’re looking to buy SARMs, Chemyo is a trusted seller. They’ve been providing high-quality SARMs since 2014. Each batch is third-party tested for purity, making them a reliable choice.

Project details!

Manufactured under the Technical Guidance of:

Project name: Crazybulk

244 Madison Avenue,

New York City, NY 10016-2817

Postal code: NY 10016-2817

Media Contact:

Full Name - Neil Bowers

Company website: https://www.crazybulk.com/

email: support@crazybulk.com

+1 888-708-6394

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2f042e3-6bc2-4b4c-a3f6-4483e6896418

SARMs for Bulking SARMs for Bulking

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.