Linda Woolverton, Writer of Beauty and the Beast and Co-Writer of The Lion King, Named Executive Producer of Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced Linda Woolverton, the visionary screenwriter behind some of the highest-grossing animated films of all time – including Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, as well as Alice In Wonderland, and Maleficent, has joined as Executive Producer of the highly anticipated Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie and Friends production, based on the immortal characters of A.A. Milne. This marks the largest and most ambitious project in Kartoon Studios’ history, with Woolverton’s unparalleled storytelling expertise guiding both the animated film and television series being produced.

In addition, Kartoon Studios named John Rivoli, the renowned consumer products creative powerhouse whose work spans Harry Potter, Wicked, Lord of the Rings, Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Looney Tunes, as the Creative Director for Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends. Rivioli will collaborate closely with Woolverton to bring a bold, visually stunning reimagination of this timeless classic to life on the screen and to retail.

"The opportunity to reimagine Winnie-the-Pooh for a new generation is truly an honor," said Linda Woolverton. "These beloved stories hold a special place in so many hearts, including my own. I’m excited to craft fresh narratives that capture the warmth, charm, humor, and gentle wisdom, of the Hundred Acre Wood while introducing new layers of storytelling, celebrating the neurodiversity amidst these most special characters."

















“Bringing Winnie-the-Pooh to life in a fresh, visually enchanting way is an incredible honor,” said John Rivoli. “The Hundred Acre Wood is a world filled with warmth, nostalgia, and charm, and our unique animation style will create an immersive experience that resonates with both new audiences and lifelong fans of A.A. Milne.”

"In a world that can often feel overwhelming for children, Winnie-the-Pooh remains an ‘oasis of goodness,’" said Andy Heyward, CEO of Kartoon Studios. "Our new interpretation stays true to A.A. Milne’s vision while introducing fresh, heartfelt stories, highlighting the neurodiversity of Milne’s beautiful characters. With Linda’s creative brilliance and John’s artistic vision, we are poised to create a defining new chapter in the legacy of Winnie-the-Pooh. It is a particular honor for me to work with Linda, whom I had the privilege to work with early in our careers when she was one of the incredibly talented writers of the animated Real Ghostbusters series I produced."

Based on one of the most cherished and enduring children’s properties of all time, The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends represents Kartoon Studios’ largest production with over 200 six-minute shorts and a package of five holiday specials. This newly imagined adaptation of A.A. Milne’s cherished characters brings the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood to life through a distinctive ‘yarn-based’ animation style blending AI and hand-drawn characters and backgrounds. With its rich textures, vibrant color palettes, and heartwarming aesthetic, the production breathes fresh life into timeless characters while remaining faithful to the original charm of A.A. Milne’s characters and the Hundred Acre Wood, where the stories occur.

Winnie-the-Pooh has captivated families worldwide for nearly a century with his gentle wisdom, friendships, family, and heartfelt adventures. Generations of parents and children have embraced the stories for their universal themes of love, loyalty, and the simple joys of life. This enduring appeal positions The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends as a major tentpole for Kartoon Studios to expand its reach and solidify its place as a leader in family entertainment for years to come.



About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, and post-Marvel Stan Lee content of over 200 characters through its controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe, as well as “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more. In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, and a material financial interest in its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families. Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel continually is ranked by viewers in the Apple app store at the top of user entertainment apps. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually. For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

