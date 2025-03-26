Basis Technologies Adds Political District Targeting and Ad Compliance for Canadian Elections

Basis Delivers the Most Automated and Comprehensive Digital Advertising Solution for Political Campaigns in Canada, Complete with Localized Support

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), the industry’s leading advertising automation platform, today announced the availability of political district geo-targeting for Canadian elections. As part of its support for political advertising in Canada, Basis is automating the adoption of political ad disclosure that is required by the Digital Advertising Alliance of Canada (DAAC). Basis provides an omnichannel advertising software with an integrated suite of modular applications for planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

There are currently more than 300 federal ridings (electoral districts) in Canada. Targeting potential voters from select districts via digital channels previously required identifying the various areas in each of the targeted districts and then manually uploading the data into programmatic ad platforms. This data is now available through Basis, streamlining the discovery, selection and exemption of districts to target. Basis provides political marketers a new level of agility for their campaigns.

“Key aspects for Canadian elections advertising are agility and precision. With a condensed timeframe to raise funds, build visibility, secure votes and drive turnout, digital advertising is a democratizing force for political campaigns,” said Jaime Vasil, group VP of candidates and causes, Basis Technologies. “Basis Technologies offers scaled and current experience in political advertising with powerful technology tools that have proven to drive winning outcomes in heated election cycles.”

Basis’ mix of technology and managed activation services offers political marketers:

Weekly updated Canadian political district geo-targeting

Automated adoption of the DAAC Political Ad Icon to assist with disclosure requirements

Canadian-based Political Priority customer support with specialized “on call” team for ad creative/copy reviews and approval within hours to help ensure ads meet publisher guidelines

A curated selection of private marketplace inventory approved for political advertising across display, video, and CTV within Canada

Basis Technologies has been trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy for 17 years. Since 2007, Basis Technologies has helped power digital media for thousands of political campaigns, independent expenditure committees, and issue advocacy advertisers.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

