Groundworks® Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer Laura Mueller to the Executive Leadership Team

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks, North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced the hire of Laura Mueller as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Mueller will support Groundworks’ growing workforce and help deliver unprecedented value and benefits to its employees across the U.S. and Canada. Her focus will be on expanding the opportunities we offer our employees, ensuring they have the resources, support, and development they need to thrive as it continues to grow and evolve.

"Groundworks was built on a simple principle: great companies are only built by great people. We honor and respect the men and women that do the hard work of repairing our customers’ homes,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO at Groundworks. “In 2016, we set out to build a company that offers careers in foundation services and not just jobs. Our continued success is driven by our commitment to investing in those beliefs, and Laura's addition to our leadership team reinforces that focus. We are not just growing our business; we are growing our people, and I’m excited to have Laura lead the charge."

Mueller brings over 25 years of human resources leadership experience, specializing in supporting high-growth, multi-location, and international organizations. Most recently, she led more than 10,000 employees across 30+ countries at Convergint Technologies, a global leader in security, automation, and safety solutions.

"I’m incredibly impressed with the remarkable growth and success Groundworks has achieved in such a short time. The company’s unwavering commitment to its people is evident in everything it does, from its one-of-kind employee ownership model to promoting over 16% of its workforce last year,” stated Mueller. “I’m eager to work alongside such a dedicated team and continue fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation."

Mueller has a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Human Resources from Keller Graduate School of Management. She also completed the Chief Human Resource Officer Program at Wharton Executive Education. For more information about Groundworks or exciting career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer’s greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As a consecutive, eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with over 78 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks’ combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks’ continued growth and success at www.Groundworks.com

Laura Mueller Chief Human Resources Officer at Groundworks

