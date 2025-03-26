BioSig Technologies Confirms Full Compliance with Nasdaq Requirements for Continued Listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market

Los Angeles, CA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company"), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intra-cardiac signal visualization, is pleased to announce that its common stock will continue trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”).

On March 24, 2025, the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming that it has met the required minimum stockholders’ equity threshold of $2.5M as outlined in Listing Rule 5550(b). As a result, the Company’s previously disclosed deficiency has been resolved, and the Company now remains in full compliance with all applicable Nasdaq continued listing standards.

BioSig’s CEO, Anthony Amato, stated, “We are pleased to have regained full compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and financial stability. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders, executing on our strategic initiatives, and maintaining a strong financial position. With compliance restored, BioSig remains focused on advancing its operational goals and strengthening its market position. We are excited about the momentum we are building and the opportunities that lie ahead. Our focus remains on innovation, strategic partnerships, and potential investments in cutting-edge technologies to ensure we continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our shareholders."

Further details regarding specific initiatives and partnerships will be announced as they progress. BioSig remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates as developments unfold.

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)

BioSig Technologies is a medical device technology company with an advanced digital signal processing technology platform, the PURE EP™ Platform that delivers insights to electrophysiologists for ablation treatments of cardiovascular arrhythmias.

The PURE EP™ Platform enables electrophysiologists to acquire raw signal data in real-time—absent of unnecessary noise or interference—to maximize procedural success and minimize unnecessary inefficiencies. As physician advocates, we believe that the ability to maintain the integrity of intracardiac signals with precision and clarity without driving up procedural costs has never been more pertinent.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our cost reduction plan and associated workforce reduction or other cost-saving measures not reaching the targeted reduction of cash burn by 50%; (ii) the geographic, social, and economic impact of pandemics or worldwide health issues on BioSig’s ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; (iii) BioSig’s inability to manufacture its products and product candidates on a commercial scale on its own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iv) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (v) changes in the size and nature of BioSig’s competition; (vi) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vii) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market BioSig’s products and product candidates. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause BioSig’s actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see BioSig’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in BioSig’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2024. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

