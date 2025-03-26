Experience the Magic of Hogwarts with New Harry Potter ™ House Robes from JAKKS Pacific – Exclusively at Walmart!

Show your Hogwarts house pride with these officially licensed house robes, available now!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is excited to announce a brand new line of Harry Potter House Robes now available only at Walmart for $39.97.

Get ready to celebrate the spellbinding world of Harry Potter with the launch of the JAKKS Pacific Harry Potter Hogwarts House Robes, available exclusively at Walmart! Whether you’ve been proudly Sorted into Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw, these premium, officially licensed robes will make you feel like you have been transported straight to the legendary halls of Hogwarts in magical style.

Designed for authenticity and comfort, these robes are perfect for reenacting your favorite wizarding moments, showcasing your house pride, or simply feeling like a student of Hogwarts. Each robe features meticulously embroidered house crests, luxuriously colored lining representing your house, and even a hidden wand pocket. Complete with a hood and functional pockets, these robes blend practicality with pure wizarding enchantment.

"Every young witch and wizard dreams of donning their house colors and stepping into the magical world of Harry Potter," says Debbie Haag, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. "With these high-quality robes, fans of all ages can truly celebrate themselves in the adventure—whether they’re casting spells, attending a themed event, or simply showing off their house pride."

These must-have Hogwarts robes are the ultimate addition to any Harry Potter fan’s collection, perfect for cosplay, themed parties, or simply adding a little magic to everyday life. It is the perfect gift all year round. Don’t miss your chance to grab these exclusive robes, available only at Walmart.

For more information, visit www.jakks.com or follow us on social media for the latest updates on new Harry Potter products and releases.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

ABOUT THE HARRY POTTER FRANCHISE

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s25)

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81fe9710-2605-41f0-a00d-a49798574615

Contacts JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Whitney Hatfield | PR@JAKKS.net Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Lindsay Kiesel | Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

New Harry Potter ™ House Robes – Exclusively at Walmart! Experience the Magic of Hogwarts with New Harry Potter ™ House Robes from JAKKS Pacific – Exclusively at Walmart!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.