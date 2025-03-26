National Domestic Violence Education Program Hosted “Respect That” Campaign to Educate Young People About Healthy Relationships

During Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM), love is respect, a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, hosted virtual events and shared vital information and resources on how to prevent and end teen dating abuse.

Austin, Texas, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, love is respect, the youth intervention and education program of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, launched its annual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM) campaign. This year’s theme, “Respect That,” was chosen by the love is respect national youth council to highlight the importance of treating partners with dignity, listening to their viewpoints, respecting their boundaries, and valuing their independence by focusing on respect.

Alexis Smith, the titleholder for Miss Kansas 2024 who went viral last year for her courage in standing up to abuse while competing, partnered with love is respect to bring awareness to the issue of teen dating violence. “love is respect amplifies my ability to become a strong advocate and leader for our community of survivors,” said Smith. “I am honored to reflect and transcend my adversity to help others understand how to identify healthy, unhealthy, and abusive relationships.”

“Respect is not defined by others or societal norms,” Angela Lee, Director of love is respect, said. “Instead, it is defined by how you set and create boundaries and show up in your relationships.”

Nationally, one in three U.S. teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before becoming adults, and nearly half (43%) of U.S. college women report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors.

“When we set and follow through with our boundaries, we increase our self-love, self-awareness, and self-respect,” said Katja M., love is respect youth council member. “Set clear and healthy boundaries and expectations so you and those you are in relationships with can #RespectThat.”

Every year, TDVAM is led nationally by love is respect and prioritizes education, engagement, and empowerment. Throughout February, love is respect and its partners hosted virtual events to empower teens and young adults to learn and share about healthy relationships. Individuals engaged with TDVAM on social media with the hashtag #RespectThat as well as downloaded and used the 2025 Action Guide.

To learn more, visit https://www.loveisrespect.org/get-involved/tdvam/.

###

love is respect is the national resource to disrupt and prevent unhealthy relationships and intimate partner violence by empowering young people through education, support, and resources. A project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, love is respect offers 24/7 information, support, and advocates to young people who have questions or concerns about their romantic relationships via the National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline. love is respect is a safe space for young people to access help and information in a setting specifically for them. Learn more at loveisrespect.org.

The opinions, findings, conclusions, and recommendations expressed in TDVAM materials, resources, live events, and webinars are those of the author(s) and participants, and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Administration for Children and Families and the Office of Family Violence Prevention and Services.

