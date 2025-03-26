First American Bank Celebrates American Exchanger Services' SBA Wisconsin 2025 Small Business Exporter of the Year Award

MILWAUKEE, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank proudly congratulates American Exchanger Services for being named the Small Business Administration (SBA) Wisconsin 2025 Small Business Exporter of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes the company’s impressive international growth and resilience in overcoming global challenges, proving that strategic financial support can lead to extraordinary success.

The journey of American Exchanger Services is a remarkable tale of recovery. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company faced severe disruptions to their contracts and struggled with strained finances and mounting debt. Rather than surrender, they reached out to First American Bank in 2023, seeking the support needed to turn things around.

In response, First American Bank provided a tailored financial solution. Recognizing the potential for recovery through their returning foreign contracts, the bank offered an SBA Export Express Line of Credit to address immediate working capital needs. Additionally, First American Bank consolidated the company’s debt and refinanced real estate through the SBA International Trade Loan (ITL), stabilizing cash flow and setting the stage for profitability.

“The strength of any business lies not just in its ability to survive, but in its ability to rebound, adapt, and grow in the face of adversity,” said Randy Sherwood, First Vice President, Commercial Banking at First American Bank. “American Exchanger Services’ recovery is a testament to their tenacity and the power of having the right financial partner at the right moment. We’re proud to have played a pivotal role in their journey and look forward to their continued success as they expand globally.”

Today, American Exchanger Services has not only recovered but is thriving. The company’s operations have expanded, their footprint in international markets has grown, and their ability to meet customer demand has soared. Their success story underscores the importance of strategic financial solutions, especially for businesses navigating the complexities of global trade.

“At First American Bank, we view our role as not just a lender, but a partner in our clients’ success stories,” said James Matteson, First Vice President, SBA Program Manager at First American Bank. “American Exchanger Services’ achievement highlights the critical role of tailored financial solutions and the resilience of businesses that innovate in challenging times. We’re excited for what the future holds as they continue to break barriers in international trade.”

First American Bank is honored to have played a key role in helping American Exchanger Services recover, rebuild, and thrive. This SBA recognition is a powerful reminder of how strategic financing can transform challenges into growth opportunities, fueling continued success in even the most difficult times.

Additionally, First American Bank is proud to have been recognized as the SBA Export Lender of the Year for Wisconsin, further affirming the bank’s commitment to supporting local businesses in their global expansion efforts.

At First American Bank, we are dedicated to helping small businesses grow both locally and internationally. American Exchanger Services is just one example of the immense potential small businesses have when given the right tools, resources, and support. We look forward to their continued expansion and are excited to continue partnering with them as they reach new heights.

Here’s to American Exchanger Services’ ongoing success and growth in the global marketplace.

