23andMe Customers Can Use DeleteMe to Remove Their Data Amid Bankruptcy Concerns

BOSTON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeleteMe, a leading online privacy service, is offering vital assistance to individuals concerned about their personal data remaining on 23andMe’s platform as the company faces financial challenges. With news that 23andMe has filed for bankruptcy, DeleteMe is stepping in to ensure users can quickly and effectively remove their sensitive genetic data from the service.

Lack of transparency over 23andMe's DNA data-privacy controls has been a longstanding public concern, but now has become a pressing issue. With the possibility that the company could be liquidated or go through significant restructuring, DeleteMe’s dedicated service offers a secure and efficient way to delete personal information from the platform, providing individuals peace of mind about their data privacy.

Why It Matters: 23andMe, which revolutionized direct-to-consumer genetic testing, stores a vast amount of personal genetic data, including sensitive health information. In light of financial instability, the company's ability to protect and securely store this data is uncertain. DeleteMe’s solution offers a way for individuals to proactively remove their data before any potential security issues arise.

“Data privacy is crucial, and with the uncertainty surrounding 23andMe’s future, now is the time for users to take control of their sensitive information,” said Rob Shavell, CEO of DeleteMe. “We are here to help people remove their data, ensuring that they are protected, no matter what happens next with 23andMe.”

DeleteMe’s Process: DeleteMe’s privacy advisors work directly with users to remove their genetic data and related information from 23andMe. The service ensures that users’ personal information is erased in compliance with privacy standards, providing clear documentation and confirmation that the removal is complete.

The process includes:

Data Assessment – DeleteMe evaluates what personal data is stored with 23andMe. Data Removal – DeleteMe’s experts work to remove all sensitive information from the platform. Ongoing Monitoring – DeleteMe provides continued privacy monitoring to ensure that data remains deleted.



About DeleteMe

DeleteMe is a premier data privacy service dedicated to helping individuals manage and protect their personal information online. The company specializes in the removal of personal data from online platforms, helping users regain control over their digital footprint. With a focus on privacy and security, DeleteMe helps individuals safeguard their personal data from potential misuse.

For more information on how to remove your data from 23andMe or to learn more about DeleteMe's services, joindeleteme.com.

