DronePort Network Named Lead Designer and Integrator for Nation-Leading SAFE-T Initiative

Tulsa, OK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DronePort Network (DPN), a pioneer at integrating autonomous systems infrastructure, has been awarded $3.6 million over five years to serve as the lead designer and integrator for the Secure Autonomy Feedback and Evaluation Testbed (SAFE- T) — a groundbreaking national project funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration as part of the Tulsa THETA Tech Hub.

SAFE-T, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is set to transform the future of secure and trustworthy autonomous systems by building the nation's most advanced and commercially available urban testbed. With its flexible architecture and real-world simulation environments, SAFE-T will accelerate the safe deployment and scalability of autonomous technologies.

As the technical lead, DPN will oversee procurement and deployment of critical infrastructure including aircraft tracking systems, cybersecurity monitoring, data fusion platforms, weather intelligence, detect-and-avoid capabilities, and UAS-specific IT systems. The company will also leverage its global network to provide insights and client referrals, helping SAFE-T maintain its edge in a rapidly evolving regulatory and technical landscape.

Early development will focus on building a beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) airspace environment in the Tulsa metro area and providing that digital infrastructure data feed via a low integration data exchange allowing rapid scalability for commercial and testing autonomy customers. By establishing robust cybersecurity penetration testing and building upon the advanced capabilities of Skyway Range and Skyway36, SAFE-T will support companies, researchers, and regulators in validating complex multi-system operations, data integrity, threat mitigation, and public-private data sharing models.

“DronePort Network is proud to help lead the way in building an ecosystem where secure and trustworthy autonomy can scale safely,” said Craig Mahaney, CEO, DronePort Network. “Our team is honored to support this nationally significant project and to help ensure Tulsa continues to emerge as the epicenter of next-generation autonomous systems.”

SAFE-T is a core project within the Tulsa Hub for Equitable and Trustworthy Autonomy (THETA), uniting public, private, academic, and Tribal stakeholders to create a globally unique ecosystem for autonomy testing and commercialization.

Through its leadership role and multi-million-dollar award, DronePort Network is helping to advance national security priorities, support local economic development, and drive forward the next industrial revolution in autonomous air systems.

For more information, visit www.droneports.net or www.tramcluster.org.

Attachment

Emily Bell DronePort (405) 593-8013 ebell@droneports.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.