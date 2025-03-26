DR. LAURA MUSACCHIO WAS RECENTLY SELECTED AS TOP ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Laura Musacchio member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Musacchio, Ph.D, Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture in the College of Design at the University of Minnesota, was recently selected as Top Associate Professor of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year fora night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, she has certainly established herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Laura is an Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota; she is committed to rethinking urban, rural, and regional spaces in ways that benefit people, biodiversity, water, and food. Her goal is to eliminate poorly designed land development and urban infrastructure. She leverages strategic insights to carefully select team members for collaborative projects aimed at finding innovative solutions. In addition to her leadership role, she collaborates and mentors professionals at all levels of career development. Her passion lies in working with people in higher education, as well as in the public and private sectors.Before embarking on her career path, she earned a Ph.D. in Urban and Regional Science from Texas A&M University. Additionally, she holds a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture (magna cum laude) and a Master of Landscape Architecture from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry. With these credentials, she honed her knowledge, skills, and abilities in urban sustainability and design, creating environmentally-conscious spaces that align with the future of city-making and green infrastructure.Her areas of expertise include but are not limited to, biophilic design, nature-based solutions, GIS and Geodesign project management, urban sustainability, landscape ecology, and systems thinking. She excels in planning and designing spaces that promote multisensory nature experiences and biodiversity, encouraging people to think "green."Dr. Musacchio's repertoire of prior roles includes serving as a resident fellow at the Institute on the Environment and holding an assistant professorship. She also gained valuable experience as an assistant professor at both Arizona State University and Utah State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Musacchio has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Associate Professor of the Year 2025. She has also been recognized by Marquis Who's Who.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Musacchio is the author of the book Designing Small Parks: A Manual for Addressing Social and Ecological Concerns in 2005, which received the Planetizen 2006 Top 10 Books award.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Laura for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Musacchio is inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Musacchio attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she aims to help others understand the importance of designing green spaces that offer people enjoyment and protect the environment by utilizing ecosystem services.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

