Recreational harvest of Atlantic greater amberjack closes April 1 

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Atlantic state waters will close on April 1 and remain closed through April 30.

This is an annual spawning season closure to protect greater amberjack during spawning activities. Harvest for greater amberjack will reopen to recreational anglers in Atlantic state waters on May 1, 2025.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is committed to collecting critical recreational harvest fishing data to inform the management of popular reef fish, such as greater amberjack. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with precise catch and effort information to better manage our fisheries. Please make sure you are signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler. This designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

For current recreational amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” then select “Reef Fish” and “Amberjack.”