Cultural Affairs Bureau will conduct regular inspection and maintenance works in the area of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, closing the outdoor space of the monument and the VR exhibition to the public on 1 April

MACAU, March 26 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will conduct weeding removal and the regular inspection of the bronze statues of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul’s from 6am to 6pm on 1 April. Therefore, the forecourt area in front of the façade and the area of the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including the VR exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public.

In order to ensure public safety and carry out the referred works, there will be barricades temporarily installed in the forecourt area and on the staircase of the Ruins of St. Paul’s from 6pm on 31 March, separating the intervention area from the public.

For further enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.