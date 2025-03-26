UM Career and Internship Fair offers over 3,000 job opportunities

MACAU, March 26 - The University of Macau (UM) held the Career and Internship Fair 2025 today (26 March). More than 110 companies and organisations from different sectors in Macao and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area participated in the fair, offering over 3,000 job opportunities. The university also organised a series of career guidance activities to help graduating students find jobs.

Speaking at the event, UM Vice Rector Mok Kai Meng thanked the participating companies and organisations for their continued support of UM and their recognition of UM graduates. He encouraged the students to seize the opportunities presented by the development of Macao and Hengqin and industrial transformation, to uphold and carry forward UM’s motto ‘Humanity, Integrity, Propriety, Wisdom, and Sincerity’, and to pursue their goals and aspirations with innovative thinking and professionalism.

Lao Pak Fai, a fourth-year student in the Faculty of Business Administration at UM, said that the Career and Internship Fair offered job opportunities in a variety of sectors, including those provided by companies in the Greater Bay Area. He believes that the fair can help students plan their future development. Mio Weng Kei, a fourth-year student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at UM, said that she had attended recruitment talks and workshops organised by UM before looking for a job. She agrees that these activities have helped her improve her job hunting skills and gain confidence in her job search.

According to UM’s Further Studies and Employment Survey of 2023/2024 Graduates, nearly 85% of graduates secured employment or pursued further studies within three months of graduation. The median monthly income of employed graduates is MOP 15,000. In terms of employment distribution, the top five sectors are education (20%), hotel and catering (18.2%), banking, finance and insurance (9.9%), trade, wholesale and retail (9.6%), and entertainment and gaming (7.9%). Graduates who pursued further studies attended prestigious institutions such as the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University College London, the University of California, Berkeley, Columbia University, the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, the University of New South Wales, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Peking University, Tsinghua University, and the University of Hong Kong.

The Career and Internship Fair is an annual recruitment event at UM that aims to help graduating students seek job opportunities and provide a platform for current students to find summer internships. This year’s fair offered job vacancies in different sectors, including banking and finance, information technology, hospitality and tourism, and retail and trade, enabling UM students from different academic backgrounds to secure job offers that align with their qualifications. In addition, UM organised a series of career guidance activities, such as recruitment talks, career training workshops, ‘Resume Clinic’, and mock interview sessions, to help graduating students hone their job hunting and interview skills.