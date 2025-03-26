Key Driver Transforming The Metabolic Testing Market 2025: Increase In Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Is Driving Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Metabolic Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Quickly Has the Metabolic Testing Market Grown and What Are the Key Market Drivers?

The metabolic testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with the market size expanding from $0.59 billion in 2024 to an expected $0.64 billion in 2025. This growth, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%, has largely been propelled by a health-conscious population, growing awareness of health and wellness, improved healthcare infrastructure, a rise in bariatric surgery procedures, and burgeoning corporate wellness programs.

What Does the Future Hold for the Metabolic Testing Market?

The health market for metabolic testing is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, projected to escalate to $0.86 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors attributing to this growth include an increased focus on preventive healthcare, a rising demand for fitness and wellness apps, government initiatives championing metabolic health, an enhancement of wearable health devices, and increasing obesity rates. Significant trends shaping the forecast period include the integration of AI in metabolic testing, an increase in at-home testing devices, the emergence of portable metabolic analyzers, advancements in indirect calorimetry devices, and IoT-enabled metabolic testing systems.

What Role Does The Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Play in the Market’s Growth?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to further drive the metabolic testing market. Chronic diseases, often lasting for a year or more and requiring ongoing medical attention, are a growing global concern due to unhealthy lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and an aging population. Metabolic testing is crucial in managing such diseases by providing valuable insights into an individual's metabolic health, enabling early detection of conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic syndrome. This not only aids in personalizing treatment plans but also significantly improves overall disease management.

Which Companies Are Leading the Way in the Metabolic Testing Market?

Key players operating in the metabolic testing market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lumen Technologies Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent TechnologiesInc., Vyaire Medical Inc., Microlife Medical Home Solutions Inc., Centogene N.V., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Actofit Wearables, COSMED Srl, Levels Health Inc, Lilac Insights Pvt Ltd, CapitalBio Technology Co Ltd., Cortex Biophysik GmbH, KORR Medical Technologies Inc., AEI Technologies Inc., iWorx Systems Inc., and myLAB Box Inc.

How Are Innovations and Emerging Trends Impacting the Metabolic Testing Market?

Companies operating in the metabolic testing market are focusing on utilizing and developing innovative testing equipment such as metabolic analyzers to significantly elevate real-time metabolic analysis and research accuracy. Metabolic analyzers are medical devices that measure an individual's metabolic rate and assess various metabolic functions. For instance, PHC Corporation, a Japan-based company offering healthcare solutions, launched LiCellMo, a live cell metabolic analyzer focused on real-time visualization of cellular metabolism in cell and gene therapy research.

How Is the Metabolic Testing Market Segmented?

The metabolic testing market is segmented by:

1 Equipment Type: Body Composition Analyzers, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing CPET Systems, Electrocardiogram Systems ECG Systems, Metabolic Carts, Other Equipment Types

2 Technology: VO₂ Max Analysis, RMR Analysis, Body Composition Analysis

3 Application: Critical Care, Lifestyle Diseases, Other Applications

4 End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Sports Training Centers, Other End Users

Which Regions Dominate the Metabolic Testing Market?

North America reigned as the dominant region in the metabolic testing market as of 2024. However, it is expected that Asia-Pacific will emerge as the area of exponential growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the metabolic testing market report broadly include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

