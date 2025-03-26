Willis launches AdWrap, a comprehensive insurance solution for marketing and advertising production in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, has announced that it is now offering AdWrap, a master-controlled insurance program designed to meet the production insurance needs of businesses and their contracted vendors. This innovative program provides a cost-effective and transparent approach for businesses creating marketing, advertising, and promotional content in the U.S.

AdWrap simplifies production insurance for in-house teams, third-party vendors, and social media influencers, ensuring comprehensive protection while optimizing costs. By leveraging content spend, the program offers pre-approved coverage limits and eliminates inefficiencies, helping businesses reduce insurance expenses. Key features of AdWrap include:

Customizable Coverage : Providing coverage from pre-production to airdate, AdWrap protects various production types—including live-action, digital, print, and social media—against property, casualty, and contingent risks.

: Providing coverage from pre-production to airdate, AdWrap protects various production types—including live-action, digital, print, and social media—against property, casualty, and contingent risks. Cost Transparency : AdWrap offers direct coverage with premiums that reflect individual risks and claims history by eliminating typical vendor mark-ups, ensuring fair and consistent pricing across all projects.

: AdWrap offers direct coverage with premiums that reflect individual risks and claims history by eliminating typical vendor mark-ups, ensuring fair and consistent pricing across all projects. Expert Support & Global Reach: Backed by a team of media and entertainment professionals, AdWrap ensures seamless account management and strong vendor relations. With 24/7 support and global capabilities, clients can manage production risks wherever their projects take them.



“We’re excited to offer a solution that provides robust coverage, along with greater transparency and cost-efficiency for our clients,” said Paul Evans, Director, New Business, Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT), at Willis. “AdWrap simplifies the production insurance process, enabling businesses to focus on creating impactful content without the complexity of traditional insurance solutions.”

