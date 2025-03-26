Catheter Precision to Participate in and Share Data at Upcoming Industry Conferences

FORT MILL, S.C., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at three upcoming conferences through April 2, 2025.

Catheter Precision will be attending the following conferences:

During the ACC meeting, Catheter Precision’s LockeT device will be showcased in a poster abstract on March 31, 2025. This abstract will include the newest clinical data available about LockeT compared to manual compression (standard of care for hemostasis). Data from a recent study of 97 patients demonstrates that LockeT provides improvement over manual compression by decreasing time to ambulation, utilizing fewer nursing resources and providing hemostasis at a lower price point than vascular closure devices. The ACC has more than 56,000 members worldwide that include all cardiac physician specialties with a mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all.

At both EHRA and SIR, Catheter Precision will have a booth in the exhibit halls showcasing VIVO at EHRA and LockeT at SIR. This will be the first time Catheter Precision attends a conference for interventional radiology.

EHRA brings together scientists, healthcare professionals and other players involved in arrhythmia management from all around the world with a focus on European physicians.

SIR is the premier professional organization representing interventional radiologists worldwide. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, they are dedicated to advancing the practice of interventional radiology and enhancing patient care.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said, “Attending conferences is vital part of our business model. It provides us the opportunity to meet with leaders in the field, share clinical data and meet new customers. The acceptance of an abstract at a conference as large as ACC is impressive. It further demonstrates that LockeT is a valuable product in the EP Lab. We hope to demonstrate its value to interventional radiologists at the SIR meeting as this provides the opportunity to bring LockeT to an entire new market.”

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO™ (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

