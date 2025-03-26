Heartland Growth Partners, Backed by Owner-Operators of Industrial Companies, Announces Partnership with Victory Machine & Fabrication

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Growth Partners (“Heartland”), a private investment firm backed by owner-operators of industrial companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Victory Machine & Fabrication, LLC (“Victory”), a leading provider of millwright and rigging, machining, and metal fabrication services based in Sidney, Ohio.

Aaron Wilcox, Victory’s largest individual shareholder and the son of company founder Roger Wilcox, will continue to serve as President & CEO.

Heartland’s unique approach is to invite owners of complementary industrial businesses to co-invest as limited partners (“LPs”), providing portfolio companies with operational expertise, strategic guidance, and entry to new markets.

“Many private equity firms buy companies and manage them with a purely financial mindset,” said Max Brickman, Heartland Managing Partner. “We believe we can create a deeper, more lasting impact by involving industry peers who each have a personal stake in the company’s success. Our model, which combines capital and hands-on expertise, will help Victory unlock its potential.”

Heartland Growth Partners spun out of Heartland Ventures , a $100 million venture capital firm whose hundreds of business-owner LPs are among the pool of potential investors for Heartland’s future investments. The relationship with Heartland Ventures gives portfolio companies access to technology insights that can help them make smart decisions about cutting-edge advancements in automation, AI, and industrial software to scale more efficiently.

“Victory has come a long way since my dad began machining parts in our garage, but we’re just getting started,” said Wilcox. “Heartland’s network and expertise will help us significantly expand capacity, adopt new technologies, and grow strategically, all while remaining committed to Sidney, a community that has supported us from the start.”

Among the investors participating in this investment as an LP is Coley Brady, CEO of Alliance RV , a Midwest-based RV manufacturer.

“I believe in supporting great businesses that not only make a great product, but who make an impact in their communities,” said Brady. “Heartland’s model aligns businesses with peer-investors who share their community values and manufacturing expertise. I’m excited to be part of this first investment and to do my part to help Victory grow.”

Heartland is actively acquiring mid-sized industrial services and manufacturing businesses in the Midwest, with a focus on companies generating $2 million to $10 million in EBITDA. Brokers and business owners interested in discussing potential opportunities can email Daniel Corbett at daniel@heartlandgrowthpartners.com.

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg, LLP and Plante & Moran, PLLC advised Heartland. Yellow Cardinal M&A Services advised Victory.

About Heartland Growth Partners

Heartland is a middle market private equity firm, backed by owner-operators of industrial companies, that provides portfolio companies with strategic capital, technology insights, and operational support. The firm is based in Columbus, Ohio, and invests in businesses across industrial services, manufacturing, and related sectors.

For more information, please visit HeartlandGrowthPartners.com .

About Victory Machine & Fabrication, LLC

Victory is a leading provider of millwright and rigging, machining, and metal fabrication services. With nearly 25 years in business and based in Sidney, Ohio, the company has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality products and solutions to customers across the Midwest.

For more information, please visit victorymachineandfab.com .

