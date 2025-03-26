TAIWAN, March 26 - President Lai addresses annual meeting of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council via video

On the afternoon of March 26, President Lai Ching-te addressed the 2025 annual meeting of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council via video. In his remarks, he thanked the Consultative Council for being one of the strongest bridges of friendship between Taiwan and Japan, noting that the Consultative Council has not only been a long-time supporter of Taiwan’s international participation, but has also stepped up to increase mutual aid between Taiwan and Japan. The president expressed his hope of working closely with Japan to jointly build non-red supply chains to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity. He also said that he looks forward to the Consultative Council continuing to offer its strong support for Taiwan, deepening our cooperation and together creating a bright future of mutual prosperity for Taiwan and Japan.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

In his remarks at the Yushan Forum earlier this month, Chairman Furuya Keiji stated in Taiwanese, “if Taiwan has a problem, then Japan has a problem.” His words sent a shockwave through the audience, gaining its unanimous approval. Speaking today from the Presidential Office, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I am happy to thank Chairman Furuya and the Consultative Council for their strong support of Taiwan. I am also honored to have the opportunity, at your annual meeting, to express the deepest gratitude to Chairman Furuya and all of our friends on the Consultative Council.

For over half a century now, the Consultative Council has been one of the strongest bridges of friendship between Taiwan and Japan. It has not only been a long-time supporter of Taiwan’s international participation, but whenever there were natural disasters or a pandemic, it has also stepped up to increase mutual aid between Taiwan and Japan.

Particularly due to the hard work of Chairman Furuya and all the members of the Consultative Council, beginning this May, members of the Taiwanese overseas community in Japan included in the country’s family registry system may list “Taiwan” in the field designating their nationality or region of origin. This change amply demonstrates the friendly relations between Taiwan and Japan.

Taiwan and Japan exemplify the adage that “a friend in need is a friend indeed.” We are also an interdependent community with a shared destiny. The international landscape of this year is complicated and changing. Whether the issue is climate change, economic security, or geopolitical change, Taiwan needs the close, hand-in-hand and heart-to-heart cooperation and mutual support of Japan and other like-minded nations. Only then can we meet all manner of challenges.

Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo once said, “if Taiwan has a problem, then Japan has a problem.” Responding in kind, I once said, “if Japan has a problem, then Taiwan also has a problem.” We hope, in face of expanding authoritarianism, to work closely with Japan to jointly build non-red supply chains. And we hope to stand firmly together to exert our strength as we collectively safeguard our democratic values and promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Whether it is in the economy, culture, or technology, Taiwan and Japan have significant room for cooperation, and our deep friendship, which has been strengthened by the Consultative Council, is a major force in enhancing our bilateral ties. Thus I sincerely look forward to our good friends on the Consultative Council continuing to offer their strong support for Taiwan, deepening our cooperation and together creating a bright future of mutual prosperity for Taiwan and Japan.

Lastly, I once again thank the Consultative Council for the contributions it has made to exchanges between Taiwan and Japan. I want to wish today’s meeting a great success. May the Taiwan-Japan friendship reach ever-greater heights, and may all our friends on the council enjoy good health and success. Thank you all.