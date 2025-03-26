INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of OSI Systems, Inc. - OSIS

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OSI Systems, Inc. (“OSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OSIS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether OSI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 13, 2025, Culper Research published a short report on OSI entitled “OSI Systems (OSIS): SEDENA Unwinds, DoJ Subpoenas Fly, Execs Wave Goodbye.” The report alleges, among other things, that OSI’s reported growth in Mexico revenues is “largely an illusion” and accuses OSI of “downplaying” U.S. Department of Justice investigations into the Company by making “deliberately vague and misleading disclosures.”

Following publication of the Culper Research report, OSI’s stock price fell $6.35 per share, or 3.5%, to close at $175.31 per share on March 13, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

