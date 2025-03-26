INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - NMRA

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neumora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NMRA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Neumora and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around September 15, 2023, Neumora conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 14.71 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share.

Then, on January 2, 2025, Neumora issued a press release announcing the results from the KOASTAL-1 study of Navacaprant for the treatment of moderate to severe major depressive disorder. The press release revealed that the KOASTAL-1 study failed to “demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (‘MADRS’) total score at Week 6 or the key secondary endpoint of a change from baseline in the Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale (‘SHAPS’) scale.” In that same press release, Executive Vice President (“EVP”) Rob Lenz stated that “[w]e are disappointed by the results from KOASTAL-1 as they were not consistent with the body of evidence supporting this mechanism.” EVP Lenz also noted that there “is a lot to investigate from this study” due to the “contrast in drug and placebo responses in depressed mood and anhedonia in female compared to male participants.”

Following this news, Neumora’s stock price fell $8.63 per share, or 81.42%, to close at $1.97 per share on January 2, 2025.

