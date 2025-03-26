OSS Announces Order from Innovative Medical Imaging OEM

Current contract valued at approximately $500,000 with expected follow-on production orders valued at over $25 million over the next five years

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a new $500,000 contract from a medical imaging OEM customer that is expected to contribute to revenue throughout 2025.

Under the terms of the contract, OSS will provide 4U, short-depth-server (SDS) running Enterprise Class NVIDIA GPUs to support a customer’s innovative, FDA cleared, medical imaging technology for Breast Scanning. After this initial order, OSS expects follow-on orders from this medical OEM for next-generation liquid-cooled 3U-SDS that may become standard on all the OEM’s Breast Scanning devices going forward.

“We are excited to establish a market position with this leading medical OEM customer as they increase production of their advanced breast imaging technology and improve outcomes for the more than 40 million women in the U.S. who get mammograms every year. This contract reflects the growing need across commercial markets for ruggedized, enterprise class compute capabilities. It also highlights our focus on pursuing high-growth, high-margin, and multi-year platform opportunities across both defense and commercial markets. We believe this contract has the potential to contribute over $25 million in cumulative sales over the next five years,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of this commercial program contract, any actual revenue or cumulative sales derived from the contract, the future adoption of technologies or applications, and the expansion of the Company’s offerings and/or relationship with commercial customers. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



