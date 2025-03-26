Entrex Florida Market (OTC: RGLG) Announces EPPCo offers E/V Charging Fixed income Security

Entrex Florida Market EPPCo Logo Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

EPPCo, a licensee of the Entrex Florida Market (www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com), has issued a TIGRcub® revenue-enhanced fixed-income security on the marketplace.

Entrex (OTCBB:RGLG)

Our mission has been to connect Florida investors with Florida companies, working closely with economic development partners across the state.” — Thomas Harblin

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: RGLG) is pleased to announce that EPPCo, a licensee of the Entrex Florida Market www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com ), has issued a TIGRcubrevenue-enhanced fixed-income security on the marketplace. This innovative, patented, financial instrument offers monthly yield payments supported by existing cash flows and supports the company’s expansion into 14 additional contracted EV charging facilities.“Utilizing revenue-enhanced TIGRcubSecurities and the Entrex Florida Market enables us to reach alternative investors through the brokers who serve them,” said Fred Knight, President of EPPCo. “The security offers investors a projected minimum monthly return, with the potential for enhanced returns tied to revenue performance.”Thomas Harblin, Partner at the Entrex Florida Market, underscored the importance of EPPCo’s offering, stating: “Our mission has been to connect Florida investors with Florida companies, working closely with economic development partners across the state. The Entrex Florida Market serves as a private-company equivalent of the IPO process—bringing together issuers, brokers, and investors to enable regulatory compliant, capital-raising transactions.”Harblin also noted EPPCo’s participation in the Florida Private Company Index ( www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com ), which tracks the revenue performance of businesses across Florida. The index offers media and financial institutions a transparent view of regional economic activity through indexed reporting originally created in collaboration with Dow Jones.“This offering by EPPCo, powered by the Entrex Florida Market, represents a significant milestone in leveraging our proven regulatory-compliant platform to support Florida’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex.________________________________________About Entrex Florida Market:The Entrex Florida Market provides Florida-based companies access to alternative capital from investors across the state. Companies can raise capital directly or through diversified investment vehicles tied to the Florida Private Company Index. Entrex licenses its proprietary and blockchain-enabled technologies—built on IBM’s Domino and Hyperledger platforms—to create alternative trading platforms for private securities. Working with originating and placement broker-dealers, Entrex enables compliant trading ecosystems for entrepreneurial enterprises. Learn more at www.entrex.net

