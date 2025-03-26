VR Resources Reports Drilling Results at Silverback Copper-Gold Project in Northwest Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to report results from its first winter drill program at the Silverback copper-gold project in Northwestern Ontario.

Shear-zone hosted quartz veins with pyrite, chalcopyrite and anomalous gold intersected in four of six holes.

The Cu-Au geochemical signature is consistent with an epizonal, intrusion-associated orogenic mineral system.

Six holes were completed for a total of 1,342 meters. The drilling tested IP chargeability and DIGHEM conductivity anomalies along inferred structures, and associated with the large mafic-ultramafic body that spans the project area (Figure 1). The Central Zone DCIP anomaly and the six-channel EM anomaly at North Arm located 1,400 metres to the northeast were the focus of this first drill program.

Key Results and Geological Observations

There is anomalous gold up to 160 ppb in all zones of intense shearing intersected in each drill hole.

zones of intense shearing intersected in each drill hole. Gold is associated with disseminated sulfides (pyrite, chalcopyrite) within NE-trending shear zones characterized by strong chlorite, clay, and sericite hydrothermal alteration ( Photo 1A ).

). Quartz veins containing pyrite-chalcopyrite and anomalous gold ( Photo 1B ) were intersected in: Holes 5 and 6 – Mineralization is on trend with the high-grade surface showing in the central CZ zone. Holes 7 and 8 – Mineralization is near a 1980’s Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) 6-channel EM anomaly.

) were intersected in: Gold in veins and shear zones correlates with elevated copper and silver geochemistry, with a strong, epizonal, intrusion-related trace element signature of arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), bismuth (Bi), molybdenum’ (Mo) and tungsten (W).





Figure 1. Plan map of the recent 3D-array DCIP survey at Silverback, with locations for all drillholes completed to date, and occurrences of anomalous gold. The basemap shows a resistivity depth slice at -200m (purple: conductive, ice blue: resistive). Overlain are pink IP isoshells, and yellow outlines of DIGHEM conductors. Also shown are the magnetic outlines of the large, mafic-ultramafic dykes and intrusions with nickel mineralization which span the entire property.

From VR’s CEO Justin Daley: "These early-stage results are an important confirmation of the extent and style of mineralization at Silverback. The drill holes provide pierce points for new Cu-Au mineralization in an area of widespread glacial cover, and the geochemistry provides a clear epizonal, intrusion-related signature.

First and foremost, the mineral system associated with shear-zone structures is extensive, with anomalous gold observed across more than 3 kilometres along a newly recognized northeast-trending structural corridor at Silverback. The drilling has also expanded the mapped extent of the prospective greenstone belt another 2km north in this glacially covered area and identified new large-scale structural splays from the Quetico Fault System into the Marmion Terrane. This is a meaningful step forward in understanding the regional controls on mineralization in this underexplored part of the belt.

Secondly, the mineralization, alteration, and lithologies observed in all drillholes, together with As-Sb-Bi trace element geochemistry, indicate an epizonal, intrusion-associated gold system with a strong deformation overprint. Intrusion-related vectors such as copper, silver, molybdenum and tungsten provide further confirmation that at Silverback we are in a hybrid, orogenic-intrusion mineral system, consistent with known productive gold belts elsewhere in Ontario.

The sheer number of targets emerging from this early-stage drilling is encouraging. We’ve only just started to test this new regional structural corridor at Silverback, and already the results point to a large-scale system with several untested targets remaining, including the heart of the six-channel EM anomaly at North Arm, and West Dyke located nearly 3 km to the southwest where gold in drill core is strongest. As we continue to work through the structural and geochemical data collected, we look forward to providing further updates as we prioritize targets and refine our exploration plans through the spring."

Geological Context and Structural Interpretation

The large IP chargeability anomalies at the Central Zone reflect widespread, disseminated pyrite and are interpreted as alteration halos surrounding the controlling structures at Silverback. These shear zones have acted as conduits for hydrothermal fluids, which have remobilized sulfur from the large mafic-ultramafic intrusion, and base and precious metals from the porphyritic intrusives observed across the project.

Regional mapping by the OGS indicates that tonalite of the Marmion batholith underlies the Silverback project area, however, lithologic units observed in this drilling shows that the Lac des Mille Lacs greenstone belt extends for at least another 2km north from the current contact at the south end of the property. This is significant because greenstone belts, with their higher iron content for precipitation of sulfide and susceptibility to ductile deformation, are typically better hosts for orogenic systems compared with the granitic rocks of the Marmion batholith.

The presence of anomalous gold and sulfide-rich veins within these structural zones is consistent with a shear-zone-hosted epizonal intrusion-associated system fingerprinted by Mo and W. This setting reflects a near-surface orogenic gold system where mineralization has been focused along NE-trending structures and focused at fold-nose traps formed by deformation linked to the larger-scale east-west Quetico Fault to the south.

This structural environment is characteristic of Marmion and Quetico gold systems, where mineralization is found both within greenstone belt and granitic host rocks. In both cases, the use of trace element vectors in both core and till samples, as well as structural mapping will be utilized to successfully identify high-grade structural traps.

Next Steps

Detailed structural analysis – Structural measurements from drill core and outcrops will be integrated to identify potential high-grade zones associated with fold noses, flexures, and jogs along shear zones.

Geochemical surveys – Where suitable till is present, plans will be made for grid sampling across prospective structural zones to identify gold, arsenic, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten anomalies in order to define detailed targets.





Photo 1. Drill core examples from Holes 7 and 8, showing two styles of mineralization with anomalous gold at the 6-channel EM anomaly from a 1980’s OGS survey that is coincident with a DIGHEM conductivity anomaly from VR’s 2023 survey. The upper photo shows widespread chlorite-sericite-carbonate alteration with finely disseminated sulfides and quartz-carbonate veining related to intense shearing in feldspar porphyry and mafic volcanic rocks of the Lac des Mille Lacs greenstone belt. The lower photo shows a pyrite-chalcopyrite quartz vein breccia with chlorite-sericite selvages.

Technical Information

Surface grab samples and drill core samples were submitted for geochemical analysis to the AGAT laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drill core was logged, cut and sampled at the Holbik Exploration warehouse in Upsala, Ontario, with sample preparation completed by AGAT in Thunder Bay, alongside gold and PGE determination by atomic absorption assay. ICP-MS analyses for base metals, whole rock, and trace elements is performed at AGAT’s laboratory in Calgary, AB. Analytical results are subject to industry-standard and NI 43-101 compliant QAQC sample procedures, including the systematic insertion of sample duplicates, blanks and certified reference material (CRM) done both externally and internally at the laboratory by AGAT, as described by AGAT.

Technical information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. The content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by Justin Daley, MSc, PGeo, President & CEO at VR, and a non-independent Qualified Person who oversees and/or participates in all aspects of the Company’s mineral exploration projects.

About the Silverback Project

The project consists of 86 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering 4,760 hectares. The project is located on Federal Crown Land, with mineral rights administered by the Ontario Ministry of Mines. There is a 2% net smelter royalty on the claims. There are no annual payments, but the Ministry requires certain annual exploration expenditures and reporting (i.e. mineral assessment reports) in order to maintain a mineral claim in good standing. The Project fall within the Lac de Mille Lac First Nation traditional territories.

About VR Resources Ltd.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

“Justin Daley”

Justin Daley, MSc, P.Geo

President & CEO

